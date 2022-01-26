Texas A&M ag economist shares factors, trends behind continued high meat prices

“Usually, a high price is a signal to do something. It’s a signal to produce more of it, whatever that is, but it’s also a signal to buyers to buy less,” Anderson said. “How consumers react to higher prices, I think, is an important story for this year. People will continue to eat beef, but they’re going to eat a less-expensive cut. But they can also switch between different cuts. ... People will switch between different meats to get a better deal. What that means is if I quit buying one cut and I go buy another one that also changes those relative prices.”

Jeff Savell, a professor at Texas A&M and leader of the meat science section in the Department of Animal Science, said the Texas Barbecue Town Hall began seven years ago when members of the barbecue business had concerns over the price of brisket. Savell said it's helpful for people across the state in the industry who handle all major proteins to gather and understand trends on local, statewide and national levels.

“We’re still in that process of brisket prices, and all protein prices, being extremely high,” Savell said. “You think about it from the barbecue business, the protein part of their business is the driving force. So, the price of their product has a large impact on their profitability and their availability these days, too.”