Texas A&M ag economist shares factors, trends behind continued high meat prices

Brandon Hurtado said he had a joke to share before leading a workshop on how to grow business through social media at the seventh annual Texas Barbecue Town Hall on Monday.
Hurtado then pulled up a slide on a screen with two words: Brisket prices.
The owner of Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue garnered a few soft laughs from a crowd of approximately 60 people attending the daylong meeting inside Texas A&M’s AgriLife Center, but high meat prices continue to pose a serious ongoing issue for pit masters and restaurant owners.
Across the board from beef to pork and poultry, meat prices continue to be high nationwide. David Anderson, a professor and AgriLife Extension economist in A&M’s Department of Agricultural Economics, shared some of the contributing factors of this continued issue during an economic update of the livestock and meat industries at the town hall meeting.
“They’re focused on running their restaurant business,” Anderson said of the town hall attendees. “They’re buying meat from the packers, these different cuts that they need, so they don’t have a lot of time to see, to look at what are the underlying conditions that are affecting those meat prices to them. They’re buying at this wholesale level, but there’s a whole bunch of things happening on farms and ranches and cattle numbers and chicken numbers and hogs that are really directly affecting what they’re paying for meat. I think a better handle of what’s going on at that fundamental level, I think it helps them better plan for the future.”
When the U.S. Department of Agriculture releases a biannual inventory report on Monday, Anderson said he expects cattle numbers to decrease for a third straight year, with the number of beef cows dropping 2% as of this month. These numbers provide a measuring stick for economists to make projections in the cattle industry for the next six months.
A number of charts and graphs were included in Anderson’s presentation with data from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service showing annual trends of various cattle prices and production. Anderson shared how high meat prices are due to a number of issues, including higher feed costs, widespread sustained drought in the western U.S., and continued labor shortages in the meat-packing industry.
High meat prices are also the result of declining production, but booming demand, Anderson explained in his presentation. He shared a graph showing how fewer steers were slaughtered in the second half of 2021, but he added more heifers were going through. This meant fewer calves were being born. Anderson said there’s a chance for lower prices in the short term, but said for lower prices to return to normal, demand would have to take a big decline, which isn’t good for the producer.
Considering the trends in the livestock and meat industries, one question Anderson said he has for 2022 is how do consumers adjust to what they buy due to higher prices?
“Usually, a high price is a signal to do something. It’s a signal to produce more of it, whatever that is, but it’s also a signal to buyers to buy less,” Anderson said. “How consumers react to higher prices, I think, is an important story for this year. People will continue to eat beef, but they’re going to eat a less-expensive cut. But they can also switch between different cuts. ... People will switch between different meats to get a better deal. What that means is if I quit buying one cut and I go buy another one that also changes those relative prices.”
Jeff Savell, a professor at Texas A&M and leader of the meat science section in the Department of Animal Science, said the Texas Barbecue Town Hall began seven years ago when members of the barbecue business had concerns over the price of brisket. Savell said it's helpful for people across the state in the industry who handle all major proteins to gather and understand trends on local, statewide and national levels.
“We’re still in that process of brisket prices, and all protein prices, being extremely high,” Savell said. “You think about it from the barbecue business, the protein part of their business is the driving force. So, the price of their product has a large impact on their profitability and their availability these days, too.”
Chad Wootan, owner of Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station, was one of several local attendees at the town hall and said one of the things that jumped out at him was Anderson’s mention of high corn prices. He said it’s invaluable having fellow barbecue restaurant owners gather to hear from a professional in agricultural economics share how trends are affecting businesses and that the latest trends are causing the perfect storm of high prices.
“It’s just an everyday thing that we look at and deal with and we have to watch,” Wootan said. “Prices affect everything from paper goods to the tin foil that we use to the seasoning that we use. Everything has increased. It’s not just the meat. It’s a lot for restaurant owners to deal with and particularly barbecue since it’s so meat-focused. Everything is a challenge these days.”
Beef isn’t the only meat group affected, as pork and poultry prices also have increased.
Pork production has been difficult to expand because of higher feed prices, building costs and losses from disease, which have cut into productivity, Anderson said. He said fertility problems limited poultry productivity in 2021, but added those will likely decline this year. Since chickens can be ready for slaughter in less than 50 days, Anderson said it’s easier for poultry to expand in a shorter amount of time in comparison to cattle, which takes 18 to 20 months for offspring to mature and be ready for market.
While Anderson said it’s hard to determine how long high meat prices will last, he added that finding ways to relieve economic bottlenecks remains a top question.
“There’s some pretty good reasons why we’re seeing higher costs in the economy and it’s because of those bottlenecks,” Anderson said. “Then it becomes how do we get those solved? Markets should work that out, but it doesn’t happen instantaneously.”