David Anderson is optimistic about the upcoming cattle market for producers.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist explained his reasons for optimism is rooted in increased prices and consumer demand during the general session at Texas A&M’s 69th annual Beef Cattle Short Course in Rudder Auditorium on Monday afternoon.

“I think on a balance, the positives outweigh the negatives and I think there’s plenty of reason for optimism going forward,” Anderson told the crowd.

Over 1,900 cattle producers are attending this week’s conference and over 80 speakers are set to discuss different topics centered on bovine. The Short Course’s general session often gives an overview of the current and upcoming cattle market and weather.

“I think with both of those topics, there’s a lot questions from everybody of: How long is this market going to last? And when we get to weather it is: When’s it going to rain?”

Three long-term market issues stand out to Anderson, he said.

Producers are supplying consumers with a product they want to buy. Higher prices will likely continue with tighter beef supplies over the next couple of years, which will test consumers’ resolve and pocketbook. Drought has caused declining cattle numbers and this ongoing climate issue continues to affect feed costs. Finally, Anderson explained how the speed of rebuilding herds takes producers back to a decade ago in wake of the 2011 drought when there were record-high cattle prices, which he said came down quickly.

An overarching issue facing the cattle industry is drought. Anderson noted how most people know the biggest percentage of beef cows in the U.S. are in the Great Plains, which is where drought conditions linger and will limit producers’ ability to recover. Another area for producers to water is the “corn belt,” an area that stretches from Indiana over to Nebraska and the Dakotas. Anderson noted corn prices have been lower throughout most of this year, which has equated to lower feed costs and higher calf prices.

Perspective on weather and climate

Matt Makens, meteorologist and atmospheric scientist at Makens Weather in Colorado spoke for an hour on El Niño and long-range weather outlook.

Perspective is everything to Makens, he explained. In order to explain short-term projections and longer-term forecasts, there has to be an understanding of weather and climate. He did so by giving an overview of the last 40 years.

“You rarely hear a perspective piece on weather,” Makens said.

Long-term natural oscillations will provide more, or less, frequent drought, Makens explained. He showed graphs on how Texas has had little to no discernible drought trends since the late 1800s and said there is currently one of the worst multi-decadal droughts in the western North America record.

Makens said until the Atlantic Ocean makes a change that lasts multiple decades, there will be a drought tendency. His data suggests a change should be near and a transition should occur between 2025 to 2035.

“It’s all a cycle,” Makens said. “Every pattern across the country will change and it will oscillate. …

“This mega drought, this long-term period of drought, we may be on the tail end of it going forward. Why? Long-term natural changes within the atmosphere is driving this.”

In the short-term, Makens projected a drier and warmer than average August in Texas. His models show east Texas will likely get wetter in the next three months while maintaining higher than average temperatures, though. In the months of November to April, Makens said he expects Texas on average to have a cold winter with a favorable precipitation forecast.

Makens said he hopes his takeaway for producers is to improve insurance premiums.

Do current prices lead to rebuilding?

Anderson projects smaller cattle numbers in 2024 than 2023. Tighter supplies can be attributed to fewer beef cattle on feed, fewer calves being born and declining beef cattle being slaughtered, he said.

These bullet points led Anderson to ask the question: Are current prices high enough to start herd rebuilding?

“High prices are a signal,” Anderson said. “They signal producers to do more, to produce more if they can. They signal to consumers to buy less. So, do we see on the supply side some changes and rebuilding going on?”

Evidence of rebuilding is how many heifers are being held back as beef cattle replacements, he explained, and the USDA’s Jan. 1 report shows the lowest number in the last 50 years. Anderson said producers continue to send heifers to feed lots.

“The prices we are seeing now are not high enough to really kickstart expansion and the drought areas we see really provide constraint holding us back from our ability to expand if those prices were high enough,” Anderson said.

Almost every week this year there have been fewer cattle sent to market, according to Anderson, but the aggregate numbers show numbers are still higher than the five-year average. Data shows the industry is not in rebuilding mode yet and won’t be until future returns are better than when producers can get right now, Anderson explained.

“On the cow part of the equation, where we go from here the rest of the year is pretty important in terms of whether we’re rebuilding or not or at least slowing the reduction counter,” Anderson said.

Anderson projects less beef will be exported because of higher prices, but this gives more incentive for greater imports that are mostly lean trimmings used for hamburgers.

Beef demand has been positive and seen growth in quality cuts, such as prime, high choice and branded products, Anderson explained. This aligns with the fact that producers are producing the highest quality beef in history. Evidence suggests consumers are buying beef, even if they switch around to different products.

“We’re supplying exactly what consumers want,” Anderson said.