Task Force 1 heads to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

First responders with Texas A&M Task Force 1 have been deployed to Louisiana as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the deployment Monday at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The 80-member team will be taking six boats and four dogs.
"As our friends in Louisiana prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, the state of Texas is ready to assist in response and recovery efforts," Abbott said.
The task force, which is based in College Station, is one of 28 federal teams under FEMA's National Urban Search and Rescue System.
