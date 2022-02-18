Blinn College, Texas A&M University System boards approve construction projects at Bryan sites

According to the supporting documents, the work will support the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Center building and other future developments in the northeastern quadrant of the campus.

The information states the projects are necessary to keep up with growth at the RELLIS campus and is part of advancing the campus as “a high-tech, multi-institutional research, testing and workforce development campus.”

The Blinn trustees authorized the college to negotiate and execute a contract with Dell for computer equipment for the RELLIS Campus Administration Building, a three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility north of the Walter C. Schwartz Building expected to open by fall 2022 semester.

The contract, stated to be $210,000, will supply instructional lecterns, classrooms and e-sports arena at the college with computer monitors and equipment.

The Schwartz Building opened in fall 2018 with 1,515 students, and reported 2,700 students in fall 2020.

Blinn-Bryan campus