Blinn College, Texas A&M University System boards approve construction projects at Bryan sites

The Blinn College District Board of Trustees and the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents both approved improvements to the RELLIS Campus this week.
Officially part of the Texas A&M University System, the Blinn College District also has a presence on the Brazos County educational site as a member of the RELLIS Academic Alliance.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, the Texas A&M University System regents approved to add the RELLIS infrastructure project labeled as 4B to the university system’s fiscal year 2022-2026 capital budget.
The total amount will be $7,744,000 and is part of a multi-billion dollar capital plan across the system’s universities and agencies.
The infrastructure and utility improvements include utility extensions — electrical, fiber, sanitary sewer, surface storm water, domestic water, roadway lighting and thermal distribution — in the northeast portion of the campus that will tie in with current infrastructure, according to information included in support documents for the meeting.
The documents state the lighting package will light Bryan Road from Fourth Street to the RELLIS Parkway intersection. Fiber cabling will support a 5G cellular network and future growth.
According to the supporting documents, the work will support the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education Center building and other future developments in the northeastern quadrant of the campus.
The information states the projects are necessary to keep up with growth at the RELLIS campus and is part of advancing the campus as “a high-tech, multi-institutional research, testing and workforce development campus.”
The Blinn trustees authorized the college to negotiate and execute a contract with Dell for computer equipment for the RELLIS Campus Administration Building, a three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility north of the Walter C. Schwartz Building expected to open by fall 2022 semester.
The contract, stated to be $210,000, will supply instructional lecterns, classrooms and e-sports arena at the college with computer monitors and equipment.
The Schwartz Building opened in fall 2018 with 1,515 students, and reported 2,700 students in fall 2020.
Blinn-Bryan campus
The college trustees also authorized the college to name a construction manager at risk, recommending J.T. Vaughn Construction, for work on the Bryan Campus Administration Building. Construction on the 45,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin construction this summer on the site of the former Rivergate Church off Villa Maria Road.
The project is expected to cost $30.95 million and will house the college’s bookstore, police department, administrative offices and student services, such as academic advising, enrollment services and financial aid, according to a Blinn College release. Those student services are currently located in the Central Administrative Services Building in the Tejas Shopping Center in Bryan.
According to the release, the college plans for the building to host an engineering lab, computer science classroom, information technology lab, e-sports arena, student services suite, 19 lecture classrooms, study spaces, faculty and administrative suites, and meeting rooms. The project also includes employee and visitor parking, sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, a circular drive and a plaza.
The project also will include extending Nash Street to create a new campus entrance, including a new monument sign, demolishing existing structures adjacent to where the entrance will be located.
The college plans for the administration building to be open in fall 2023.