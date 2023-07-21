Less than a month before classes are set to start, Texas A&M University has lost its president, the interim dean of one of its largest colleges and a highly qualified candidate to head its yet-to-be-certified journalism school.

The Dean of the A&M Bush School, Ret. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, will serve as A&M’s acting president after M. Katherine Banks announced her resignation on Thursday night in wake of the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy as the new director of journalism and the resignation of José Bermúdez as interim dean of the A&M College of Arts & Sciences, regarding the same controversy.

Welsh was unavailable for comment at the time of publication due to serving on jury duty, but an A&M representative did say a lot remains unknown.

“We are unable to provide all the answers right now because we don’t have them, but Texas A&M is determined to get to the bottom of what happened and why,” according to an A&M spokesperson.

With the quick succession of retracted offers and resignations, students, faculty and alumni remain unsure what this means for the future of the journalism program and the university.

Roland Martin, a 1991 A&M journalism graduate and longtime political analyst, said even though Banks is now gone, he believes the decision regarding McElroy came from higher up.

“Let me make it perfectly clear, this thing is not over,” Martin said. “It is abundantly clear that the actions that she was involved in, in terms of pulling the initial offer from Kathleen McElroy, were made above her pay grade. And so, even with Banks resigning, we are still focused on righting the wrongs at Texas A&M.”

Martin said he and other alumni will continue to fight against discrimination at the university.

“We will not relent in our pursuit of justice when it comes to Kathleen McElroy, Black faculty [and] former students as well,” he said. “This is the first president since Dr. Mobley [that] I have never personally had a conversation with. … That goes to show you her disregard for alumni.”

The failed hiring of McElroy is also part of a larger conversation in Texas regarding diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI], Martin said.

“Banks is a symptom of the problem,” he said. “She was not solely the problem. The Board of Regents and those who appoint the Board of Regents must be held to account [for] the DEI hysteria that is taking place in Texas and I’m specifically talking about Gov. Greg Abbott.”

Campus leaders such as Hudson Kraus, A&M student body president for the 2023-24 academic year, said the recent controversy will have to be discussed by the student senate once classes begin next month.

“I’m not completely educated on all the details of the specific story,” he said. “What I do know is that our job is to specifically serve students and we’re going to continue to do that no matter what’s going on administratively.”

Despite the recent, rapid upheaval of the university administration, Kraus said he doesn’t think it will affect students directly when they return to campus.

“We’re absolutely confident that Texas A&M is the premier institution in the country,” he said. “I think that’s not going to change regardless of what is going on administratively. I know that the [acting president], General Welsh is going to be great at understanding the concerns of our student population and continuing to work alongside us.”

Banks’ resignation has left Ruben Hernandez, The Battalion editor in chief, with more questions than answers.

“It really is a shock what just happened,” said Hernandez, an A&M journalism senior. “I’m not really sure what to make of it, because it’s so recent. I feel like there could be steps going forward toward the situation at hand, but I also feel like this is still just scratching the tip of the iceberg.”

Although Hernandez had no direct involvement in The Battalion’s investigation of alumni group The Rudder Association (TRA), which has been cited as a possible motivator in McElroy’s departure, he said the student newspaper will continue to closely cover entities that have an effect on the university.

“I think this is bigger than just TRA,” he said. “This is just people who want to take control of something that isn’t theirs to have control of. The [Battalion] will be there to show the information of what’s going on and what isn’t being presented to both students, administration, staff, anyone who is part of A&M as a whole.”

With his involvement in The Battalion and the journalism department, Hernandez said he feels as though he is in the middle of the controversy.

“It’s kind of complicated … being a student, and seeing all this go down, it’s shocking, because it feels like everything is falling apart,” he said. “As a journalist, it’s kind of like a gold mine for us like, ‘Wow, this is an amazing opportunity to cover all of this.’ But there’s that part of being a journalism student, that complicated feeling of like, ‘This is crazy. We’re gonna report on this, but I’m also part of this.’ So there’s that mixed feeling of ‘What’s going on?’”

Banks’ presidency was filled with controversies such as her efforts to prevent The Battalion from printing, the loss of tenure for university librarians and the consolidation of the university’s College of Science, College of Liberal Arts and College of Geosciences.

Hernandez said he believes a combination of these controversies eventually led to Banks’ resignation.