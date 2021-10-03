Tailgating returns to Texas A&M after being banned in 2020

A sign at Alan Bass’ tailgate on the grass outside of Reed Arena had a simple statement printed on it – “tailgate like a champion today.”
There’s no official tailgating title to be won for Texas A&M fans, but Bass and his crew were up at 6 a.m. Saturday and had a championship-level setup, including a trailer smoker, mini bar, three tents and multiple TVs.
“This is a 20-year setup in the making,” said Bass, A&M Class of 2004. “A lot of people have come over the years who decided, ‘Hey, I want to step up our tailgating game, I want to contribute.’ So, we’ve made sure we’ve kept an open mind and made sure people have a welcoming [mind] out here.”
Tailgating has returned on-campus at Texas A&M this fall. Aggie fans were able to gather together underneath tents, beside grills and in front of TVs to prepare for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, which ended in a disappointing 26-22 defeat for the Aggies. The university had banned on-campus tailgating for A&M’s 2020 season due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aromas of charcoal from smokers, tunes from Texas country to classic rock and modern rap, and cheers and jeers of folks watching other games from across the country were smelled, seen and heard. Food was served, drinks flowed and fellowship was had.
College football’s favorite pregame rite has returned to Aggieland.
“A lot of our relationships, this couple right here and this group over here, I don’t see them outside of football season,” Bass said. “These are close friends that live a long way away that we get together with for seven weekends out of the year.”
While it only took Bass less than an hour to get to Aggieland from his home in Magnolia, Tim Duray had a longer journey from his house in Fairfax, Virginia, outside of Washington D.C. And unlike Bass, Duray isn’t a former A&M student, having grown up in Indiana and playing football at UC-Santa Barbara in California in the 1980s. But he has come to make frequent trips to College Station during the fall with his son, Evan, a senior at A&M.
In previous trips, Duray drove his camper trailer down on a 22-hour trek. This weekend, Duray flew to Houston and rented an RV, arriving in Aggieland on Friday.
“The folks around here are just a blast,” Duray said. “When you get here early, everybody comes out. They’ll help you out. They’re coming over here introducing themselves, talking about your relationship to A&M, telling you stories about their relationship, their kids’ relationship, their other family members’ relationship.”
The Durays first came down for an A&M game in 2017, which was the fall after Evan graduated high school. They tailgated in the same spot they did this Saturday outside A&M’s tennis courts, which is reserved by Duray’s friend Drew Kalich, A&M Class of 1997 and a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Back in 2017, Tim said Evan wasn’t even considering going to college, but things changed after experiencing the Spirit of Aggieland.
“When we first came down here and saw what tailgating was like at A&M, that’s what made Evan want to come here,” Tim Duray said. “It’s the community, it’s the spirit, it’s all the tradition. It really lives all through the tailgating.”
The menu at Bass’ tailgate ranged from a red snapper dip to smoked pork belly and queso. His 9-year-old son, Tate, was enjoying a game of football with other kids. Bass said he expected about 100 people to come through the tailgate on Saturday. Bass said for smaller games, only about 50 show up, but as many as 400 could come for next weekend’s game against Alabama.
One of those at Bass’ tailgate was Austin Redmond, a senior from Crockett who is set to graduate in December with a degree in poultry science. Redmond partook in a ring dunk at precisely 2:21 p.m., putting down a pitcher of Michelob Ultra in just over 21 seconds.
“All of my buddies that are in poultry science with me, they were going to dunk here, so I figured I’d just join ‘em,” Redmond said. “It was an amazing time. I really feel proud to be an Aggie now.”
Evan Duray won’t be far behind Redmond to cross the stage, but Tim said he hasn’t encouraged his son from graduating early like he did.
“I always tell me son, now that he’s an Aggie, don’t rush to graduate in four years,” Duray said. “Find a reason to stay five, six or seven. Be in this environment as long as you can. Give me a reason to keep coming down to the tailgates.”