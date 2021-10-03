Tailgating returns to Texas A&M after being banned in 2020

“A lot of our relationships, this couple right here and this group over here, I don’t see them outside of football season,” Bass said. “These are close friends that live a long way away that we get together with for seven weekends out of the year.”

While it only took Bass less than an hour to get to Aggieland from his home in Magnolia, Tim Duray had a longer journey from his house in Fairfax, Virginia, outside of Washington D.C. And unlike Bass, Duray isn’t a former A&M student, having grown up in Indiana and playing football at UC-Santa Barbara in California in the 1980s. But he has come to make frequent trips to College Station during the fall with his son, Evan, a senior at A&M.

In previous trips, Duray drove his camper trailer down on a 22-hour trek. This weekend, Duray flew to Houston and rented an RV, arriving in Aggieland on Friday.

“The folks around here are just a blast,” Duray said. “When you get here early, everybody comes out. They’ll help you out. They’re coming over here introducing themselves, talking about your relationship to A&M, telling you stories about their relationship, their kids’ relationship, their other family members’ relationship.”