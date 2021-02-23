T. Michael Moseley selected as 2021 keynote Muster speaker

The Aggie Muster Committee announced Tuesday it has chosen retired U.S. Air Force Gen. T. Michael Moseley as the keynote speaker for Texas A&M’s 2021 campus Muster ceremony, which is scheduled for April 21 at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Moseley is member of A&M's Class of 1971 and served more than 40 years in the U.S. Air Force. He was named an A&M Distinguished Alumnus in 2013 and inducted into the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor in 2005. As a student, he was the 3rd Group Commander in the Corps of Cadets and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation.

The 2021 Muster ceremony will coincide with the Class of ‘71’s 50-year class reunion.

Aggie Muster is an A&M tradition in which Aggies gather in more than 300 ceremonies across the nation and around the world to honor and remember those who died during the past year.