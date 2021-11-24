Student Bonfire serves as living memorial and connects generations of Aggies

Cline called it humbling to be a part of an organization like Bonfire that connects new and old generations of Aggies.

“In the grand scheme of things, I’m just one step in the furthering of this organization and making it better,” Cline said, adding both his and Blivin’s goal is to find ways to leave the organization better than they found it, following the trend of previous red pots.

“Although the Bonfire, again, will always stay the same size and [be] built the exact same way, everything that we can improve in regards to safety, efficiency, quality, that’s what we’re doing,” he continued. “It’s just humbling to know that I’m just one stepping stone to make this organization greater, and people who come after me will do better than I did.”

Blivin described the Bonfire crew as his “extra family,” and Cline said it is a place where anyone can find a place to belong.

“I just found that, to me at least, Bonfire’s a place where it doesn’t matter who you are; it doesn’t matter the background you come from, you will always find a place,” Cline said. “For lack of better words, it’s the ‘Island of Misfit Toys.’ Anyone who can’t find a place in college is always welcome in Bonfire because you’ll have people here that will support you and care for you.”