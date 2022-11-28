 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023

Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather.

"This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."

For more information, visit studentbonfire.com.

