Student Bonfire postpones burn night

Texas A&M's Student Bonfire has postponed its burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. A new burn date is to be determined.
"This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."
For more information, visit studentbonfire.com.
