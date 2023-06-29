A 9-and-a-half-foot statue of Mary with Jesus ascended into the College Station sky Thursday afternoon.

The statue wasn't seated at anyone's right hand, but instead was placed atop the dome of St. Mary's Catholic Center's new church, which will open in late July.

Onlookers gathered around the new church as the Our Lady of Victory statue, which is made of bronze with 24-karat gold leaf, was lifted up by a crane.

“Hopefully she’ll be a shining light for all to see during the day and she’ll be illuminated at night,” said Chris Smith, associate pastor at St. Mary’s and Texas A&M Class of 2011. “I think there’s a great connection of Our Lady of Victory, especially with our Aggie football team and all Aggie sports. There’s been joking that maybe we should get some maroon lights to light her up whenever we win a game. But for now that’s not the case.”

The statue was made by local sculptor Larry Schueckler of Stone Voices. When St. Mary’s officials went to pick up Our Lady of Victory from storage in south College Station, an idea was pitched: Give Mary and Jesus a tour of Texas A&M’s campus first.

So Smith and the crew took the statue to different sites, including the Academic Building, the Administration Building, Albritton Tower, and, of course, Kyle Field. Their adventures were documented in a series of videos posted to Facebook.

“We thought it was clever to have her and the 12th Man statue next to each other,” Smith said. “We thought that they could be friends.”

St. Mary's new church will be dedicated on Saturday, July 29 during an invite-only event at 10 a.m. The first public Masses will be held on Sunday, July 30. An open house will be scheduled later in the week for the community to visit.

The vision for the new church had been a decade-long process, Smith said. Plans for the new church were unveiled in May 2021 with an estimated cost of $28 million. The existing church was built in 1958 and seats around 850 people. Smith said there are now upward of 1,400 students who attend Mass at once. The limited space calls for the “St. Mary’s squeeze” or have the 12th Man stand.

“The church is purposefully made to be beautiful so that it could welcome all people to be able to lift their hearts and minds to God, so we’re just excited to welcome all the students, welcome the community, and the inside of the church is even more beautiful than the outside,” Smith said. “We’ll be hosting an open house in the future just as a way for people to encounter God through the beauty they encounter, as well as to have a larger worship space we need for the Mass because we have so many students. With the university growing, so is our campus ministry.”