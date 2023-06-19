On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott approved a record $1.19 billion in new spending for the Texas A&M University System on Monday.

This is the first time the A&M System has received over a billion dollars in new state funds, which are contained in several bills and includes funding across several system schools and agencies.

A&M Chancellor John Sharp called this spring’s Texas legislative session “the Higher Education Session” in a letter he wrote to the state legislature.

“You have proven your dedication to the students, prospective students and their families by ensuring that public universities in the State of Texas can offer higher education that is nothing short of affordable, outstanding and transformative,” Sharp wrote in the letter.

State legislators approved $180.9 million to the A&M System in exchange for freezing undergraduate tuition and academic fees for in-state residents over the next two years. These funds were tied to tenure reform and legislation in regards to higher education’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, which were bills signed by Abbott last week.

New state spending for the A&M System also included: $159 million for the A&M System agencies for “Keeping Texas Prepared” and 5% pay increases for agency employees in each of the next two years and $43.1 million in formula and research performance funding for the A&M Health Science Center.

An additional $775 million was awarded to A&M System schools and agencies. Those funds included $200 million to the A&M System for quantum and artificial intelligence chip fabrication and $30 million to the A&M Engineering Experiment Station for a new Hypersonic Wind Tunnel.

“We are thankful to state officials for meeting the needs of higher education in what is a historic legislative session for higher education,” Sharp said in a statement.