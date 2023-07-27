AUSTIN — A journalism program is officially returning to Texas A&M University.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board unanimously approved the program and A&M’s request for a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree to begin this fall, per recommendation, on Thursday during a quarterly meeting at the Barbara Jordan Building. The state board’s approval comes despite the fallout of this month’s botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M’s new journalism director, which led to the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks last week.

Another director has yet to be hired since McElroy announced on July 13 she wouldn’t be coming to A&M, and at least one A&M journalism teacher was concerned not having a director in place would keep the program from garnering approval. That didn’t deter the state board.

“It’s not unusual for colleges and universities to bring programs where they’re still in the process of hiring individual faculty or program directors or even deans for their programs, so that’s not a condition of having a program approved that you already have all of the administration of the program figured out,” Harrison Keller, THECB commissioner, said after the meeting.

A&M Provost Alan Sams attended Thursday’s meeting and gave an overview of the proposed program to the board and A&M’s “unwavering and strong commitment to the journalism program.” Sams ignored The Eagle’s request for further in-person comment on the program’s approval, but later provided a written statement.

“We are thrilled to see this moving forward,” Sams said in a statement. “The new degrees provide a path for Aggies to get the very best education to lay the groundwork for careers in an era defined by information and technology. We look forward to seeing our students pursue their passions through these new degrees.”

With the program’s approval, around 50 students already enrolled at A&M are expected to transfer into the program this fall and another 50 incoming freshmen are expected to enter the program this fall, too, according to Sams.

Sams told the board there were over 1,500 available journalist positions in Texas in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and those numbers are expected to grow in the coming decades. He also noted journalism graduates also work outside of traditional pathways including corporate communications, public relations and content creators.

“While there are other journalism programs in the state, that number of available positions I just referenced indicates there is still a need for growth,” Sams told the board. “Furthermore, as journalism has continued to develop in the digital age, the information itself, as well as the technologies and functions have all rapidly changed as well so that students need a multidisciplinary approach to their education. This is what makes our program that we are proposing unique.”

Materials on the proposed program provided to the THECB showed A&M estimates the projected five-year costs would be north of $4.3 million. Searches for eight full-time faculty members have been approved for hiring over the next three years, including four this year, Sams said.

Sams explained to the board how the new-approved degrees will be interdisciplinary as the bachelor of science track allows students to minor in areas such as data science or visualization and the bachelor of arts track will allow students to collaborate with A&M’s Bush School and others.

There are currently 19 programs in Texas that offer bachelor’s programs in journalism, which produced 743 graduates in 2021, according to the meeting materials. This includes seven public and four private universities, the closest of which to A&M is Baylor University.

“When the universities or colleges bring programs, we look at the design of the program, we look at the job market and the demand for these kinds of credentials, and the provost from A&M presented a compelling case to the coordinating board about their commitment to the B.S. and B.A program and it met all of the criteria the coordinating board reviews on and so we passed it unanimously,” Keller said.

For 55 years, A&M had a journalism department and degree before it was discontinued in 2004. Sams told the board the discontinuation almost 20 years ago was due to budget reduction. A&M has continued to offer journalism education in indirect paths as a minor and later as a degree in university studies.

Banks first supported relaunching a journalism program when she released recommendations in The Path Forward in December 2021. In February, A&M’s Board of Regents approved a journalism major in the College of Arts & Sciences under the Department of Communication and Journalism.

“Journalism never went away when we consolidated the program, just the major sunsetted as it was merged,” Sams told the board. “But now we seek to bring it back in its own right.”