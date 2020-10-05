 Skip to main content
Silver Taps ceremony on Tuesday to honor fallen Aggie
Texas A&M University will honor a student who died recently during a virtual Silver Taps ceremony on Tuesday.

Victoria Annette Walker, a senior management major from Farmersville, died Aug. 30, university officials said.

Tuesday's ceremony will be streamed on KAMU-TV and on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The solemn event, one of the university’s oldest traditions, is being held virtually as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers.

Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.

