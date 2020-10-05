Silver Taps ceremony on Tuesday to honor fallen Aggie

Texas A&M University will honor a student who died recently during a virtual Silver Taps ceremony on Tuesday.
Victoria Annette Walker, a senior management major from Farmersville, died Aug. 30, university officials said.
Tuesday's ceremony will be streamed on KAMU-TV and on Texas A&M’s Facebook and Instagram accounts beginning at 10:30 p.m.
The solemn event, one of the university’s oldest traditions, is being held virtually as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
The ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers and Corps of Cadets buglers.
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!