Show ‘Texas A&M Today’ to premiere Monday

A new biweekly television show, “Texas A&M Today,” will premiere Monday on KAMU-TV and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Texas A&M University.

The premiere airs at 9 p.m. Mondays and will rerun at 6 p.m. Saturdays. The show can be viewed on Suddenlink, DirecTV, Dish and cable, as well as streamed live on KAMU’s website. The show is part of A&M's Division of Marketing and Communications.

The first season will feature six 30-minute episodes. The show will be hosted by Chelsea Reber, a 2010 Texas A&M graduate who co-hosts “The Infomaniacs” morning show on WTAW.

The first episode will showcase an engineering-based creative collection and tell the story of a professor who carved Aggie traditions out of walnut wood over a two-year period. The episode also will highlight A&M's official glassblower, and the reason there is a replica of the Liberty Bell on campus. This will be followed by a Q&A session with A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

Other episodes will include interviews with A&M President M. Katherine Banks; incoming Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis; head of A&M’s College of Engineering John E. Hurtado; and other notable university individuals.