Senate confirms Texas A&M engineer for nuclear safety role

Texas A&M University nuclear engineer Marvin L. Adams has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as deputy administrator for Defense Programs within the Department of Energy.

Adams will oversee federal programs that ensure the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

He will help manage a $16 billion budget in the National Nuclear Security Administration. The agency oversees the design, maintenance, assessment, manufacturing and dismantlement of all U.S. nuclear warheads and related programs.

Adams’ position is one of four top jobs in the agency that require Senate approval.

“I look forward to working with the outstanding NNSA team — the federal workforce and the workforce at the laboratories, plants, and sites — to deliver our unique, essential contributions to U.S. national security,” Adams said in a statement released by the Texas A&M University System on Thursday.

Adams has been the HTRI Professor of Nuclear Engineering, a Regents Fellow and the director of National Laboratories Mission Support for The Texas A&M University System.

His research has advanced the nation’s ability to use complex computer algorithms to help assess weapons’ reliability while explosive nuclear testing is banned.