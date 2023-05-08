Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.

A member of the 2021 Texas A&M University meat judging team, Hall was slated to graduate this week with a degree in animal science and then planned to attend Tarleton State for her master’s degree. She suddenly died on April 28, though. According to a source, Hall died from a medical issue.

“She was very, very lively,” said Jennifer Wyle, Texas A&M’s meat judging team coordinator.

In Hall’s honor, funds are being raised in hopes of establishing the Maddie Hall Meat Judging Scholarship. Wyle said she hopes they can raise $25,000. If that mark is met, a scholarship can be established in Hall’s name through the Texas A&M Foundation and a $1,000 scholarship would be awarded annually to an A&M student.

During Hall’s time on the A&M meat judging team, she won the 2021 AMSA Rachel Hamilton Spirit Award, which is selected by team members for showing outstanding team spirit. Wyle said she hopes this new scholarship in Hall’s name can be given to future Hamilton Spirit Award winners.

Originally, Wyle said she thought raising $5,000 would be a good goal and allow a $500 scholarship to be awarded for 10 years. A $5,000 donation came in on Monday and now the funds are about halfway to $25,000.

“I didn’t pursue the Foundation route from the start because we didn’t think we could get to $25,000,” Wyle said. “Now maybe we will.”

Hall is one of three A&M students who recently died. All three will be honored at the first Silver Taps in the fall, according to Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, A&M’s vice president for student affairs.

“We recognize the profound loss and far-reaching extent to which these deaths have affected those who loved and knew these students,” Ramirez wrote in a statement last Wednesday. “As we mourn their deaths and struggle to understand the overwhelming loss of our fellow Aggies, let’s honor them by checking in and supporting one another during this difficult period. Do not hesitate to reach out to your fellow Aggies and provide support and comfort to one another as we all cope with the loss of these Texas A&M students."

A memorial service for Hall was held Saturday at a church in her hometown of Channelview. The service was Aggie-themed and attendees were asked to wear A&M attire or maroon. A van full of meat judging team members rode together to the service, Wyle said. Hall’s meat judging team coach and a teammate are now at the University of Nebraska and drove down to be there.

The 2021 meat judging team Hall was on was smaller than it is now since it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wyle noted it was a close group of people. Hall won in grading at a contest that year.

“She was just a very well-rounded, kind of good-at-everything individual,” Wyle said.

During the memorial service, Wyle said the pastor noted Hall was someone people would call if they needed to talk with somebody. The pastor then encouraged the attendees to call their friends.

“I think we get lost in the texting and what have you these days,” Wyle said, “and I guess that something Maddie did a lot was pick up the phone.”

Those seeking to donate to the Maddie Hall Meat Judging Scholarship are asked to make a check to A&M’s Animal Science Department with the memo: Meats-Maddie Hall. Those checks can be mailed to: Jennifer Wyle, 2471 TAMU, College Station, Texas 77843. For questions, email Wyle at jenwyle@tamu.edu.