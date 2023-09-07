Texas A&M senior Madelinh Vo was on track to go to medical school in hopes of becoming a pediatrician. Her mind changed after two summers interning with Samsung in Austin, though.

During her time with there, Vo got a taste of what it was like to be an engineer and even got to visit Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea. Now, she plans to graduate from A&M with a degree in chemical engineering next spring and head back to Austin with a full-time job at Samsung as an engineer in its semiconductor sector.

A&M students like Vo will soon benefit from a new partnership between A&M’s engineering school and Samsung announced Thursday during an event where A&M and Samsung officials, and others including Vo, gathered together for Samsung leaders to present a donation of $1 million to A&M to help build a workforce pipeline from Aggieland to the Austin area for the burgeoning semiconductor industry.

“Samsung is one of the premier corporations in the world and we have been working very hard with them as they have to really have a close working relationship, so I think this is the beginning of not only placing a lot of our graduates in Samsung’s corporation, but also in regards to the research,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said.

Samsung’s contribution to A&M will supplement the university’s semiconductor and recruiting programs with initiatives such as scholarships to undergraduates, fellowships for graduate students, and funding for capstone projects.

“That internship program that Madelinh was a part of, it allows people in engineering to come and see semiconductors and understand: Hey, is this a good career choice for me? Am I interested in it or not?” said Jon Taylor, corporate vice president of fab engineering and public affairs for Samsung Austin Semiconductor.

Samsung’s quest to enhance its partnership with A&M began around a year ago when Samsung officials took a visit to A&M and met with A&M Chancellor John Sharp and his staff, Taylor said. Taylor’s team spit-balled ideas with Sharp’s staff on how the two entities could work together to enhance workforce development. Taylor noted since 2018, almost 50 A&M students have interned at Samsung and almost 90 have been hired.

“One of things that makes A&M such a special place and our students so sought-after in the job market is the practical experience that they have when they leave here and that practical experience comes from partnerships like this where we have corporate entities that come in and invest in the experience and the education these students are getting,” Alan Sams, A&M’s Provost, said during the event.

The state of Texas is also in the midst of hoping to land one of the federal semiconductor clusters the Department of Commerce is seeking to create through programs from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Semiconductor chips were developed by American scientists and are used to power items such as cars, cellphones and computers. A strong push for domestic semiconductor production is rooted in concerns to China’s threat toward Taiwan, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Bryan-College Station and Brazos County in District 10, told The Eagle earlier this summer.

The United States is expected have at least two new large-scale clusters of leading-edge logic fabrication facilities by the end of the decade, according to the Department of Commerce. Decisions on where the semiconductor clusters will be placed could come sometime this fall or winter and Texas is a frontrunner, according to McCaul.

A&M and the University of Texas have been designated by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to coordinate the state’s response to DOC solicitations in different areas, David Staack, interim director of A&M’s Semiconductor Institute, told The Eagle this summer. A&M has been designated to coordinate the response to projects for the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and Manufacturing USA Institutes, while Texas has been designated to coordinate the response to projects for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP).

A&M’s Board of Regents established the A&M Semiconductor Institute in May, which will be housed at the RELLIS campus in Bryan. Then in June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act, which set aside $200 million to the A&M System through the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund for quantum and artificial intelligence chip fabrication. With those funds, Staack said the university is expected to put facilities at RELLIS they would propose to be part of a potential cluster, a proposal that would also include existing facilities and potential new ones in other parts of the state.

A&M also owns a 9-acre parcel inside the Texas 79 loop in Taylor just over 3 miles northeast of Samsung’s $17 billion-dollar semiconductor plant that’s expected to open in 2024, which is a donated property Staack said is being considered to be used for a potential cluster facility site.

Several months ago, Taylor was a part of a round-table discussion with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. He said she was impressed not just with the semiconductor infrastructure in the “Silicon Hills,” but also the academic presence Texas has to offer the industry.

“Whether it’s the University of Texas or Texas A&M, some of the top schools in the nation are in this area,” Taylor said, “so when you’re talking about trying to build out this semiconductor cluster, do you have the companies that can invest there? Can you build the ecosystem? And do you have places like Texas A&M who can support the workforce in order to resource fund all of that growth that’s bound to happen.”

While decisions are still being made on the federal clusters, Samsung will need to build up its workforce for the Taylor plant and Aggies are in line for jobs with a large volume of engineering graduates less than 90 miles away.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with A&M and we really felt like it was time for us to formalize our partnership,” Taylor said. “Since Samsung is expanding in Taylor and putting in a state-of-the-art factory, we’re going to be needing thousands of employees there and probably half of those are engineers.”