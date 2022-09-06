Ribbons to be passed out for suicide awareness before A&M football game Saturday

Texas A&M University officials are using a new way to promote the sixth annual “Not Another Aggie: Suicide Awareness Month” and in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday.

Representatives from A&M’s Suicide Awareness & Prevention Office [SAPO] will be handing out about 1,500 purple and teal ribbons before the Aggies’ football game against Appalachian State this Saturday at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The ribbons will be located at a tent near Houston Street outside the stadium.

Santana Simple, assistant director of suicide prevention for A&M's Counseling & Psychological Services [CAPS], said this is the first time the university has held a suicide prevention and awareness event that coincides with an A&M football game. She noted that a moment of silence is scheduled to be held at the game in recognition of those lost to suicide and others impacted by it.

“It’s a way to stand in solidarity and offer support for anyone who’s struggling, so we want to bring awareness to that day and this is really a collaborative effort across the university,” Simple said.

Tea lights will also be available for people to take at the tent, Simple said. As part of World Suicide Prevention Day, Simple noted how people around the world will light candles at 8 p.m. Saturday’s event, she said, is a three-pronged approach to promote awareness and provide support.

“Our hope is that people know there is something they can do, whether that’s just learning more about the topic, learning more about warning signs, so that’s just for someone who may not have any knowledge about why this is such an important topic," Simple said. "For people who have lost friends and family members to suicide, it’s hope for them to know there are people who understand what this is like for you and how difficult it is for you. And then also for people who are struggling, it’s just for them to know we are standing with them in solidarity. There is support. There is hope. And there are people who care.”

The Suicide Awareness Month kickoff event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Rudder Plaza on A&M’s campus. The event will include activities, speakers and a walk through campus.

Other events hosted by A&M for Suicide Awareness Month include “Breathe In, Stretch Out” yoga by Rec Sports at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and Question, Persuade, Refer Training presented by Aggies Reaching Aggies at the Student Services Building from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 12.

“We really just try to provide education, points of connection and then also help people see counseling is not this scary thing,” Simple said. “We’re also helping fight the stigma associated with mental health in hope to also reduce the stigma for suicide as well.”

A&M will be offering Coffee with a Counselor for students to ask questions and learn more about the counseling process and available resources. Sessions are from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 13 at the MSC Bookstore Starbucks; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Zachry Building Starbucks; 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Hullabaloo Hall Starbucks; and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 at Evans Library Starbucks. For more information and registration, visit caps.tamu.edu/coffee-with-a-counselor. Simple said students have been receptive to this event.

“This is an event for people who may be nervous or worried about coming to counseling just to sit down and talk with a mental health professional to check in and see how they’re doing," Simple said. "We do it over a cup of coffee, just relaxing the environment we’re in and offer a point of connection for students.”