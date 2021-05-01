Reveille X officially debuts as Texas A&M's new mascot at Final Review

Reveille IX will be moved to the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center, which is operated by A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Reveille IX will turn 8 on Nov. 22.

According to a previous article in The Eagle, the breeders of Reveille X gave over the 18-month-old collie from Topeka, Kansas, to A&M officials during a private ceremony at the Sanders Corps of Cadets Center on Feb. 5.

Colton Ray, who served as Reveille IX’s handler last year, and Mia Miller, a former Reveille handler, flew with search committee members to Kansas to meet with the dog who would become Reveille X.

“Her personality was just so lively,” said Miller, who became the Corps of Cadets’ first woman to serve as Reveille’s handler in 2018, in a release. “She was excited to see us, but not overly excited. She clearly had really good manners and was able to follow all of the commands and tasks we asked of her. She has a great personality, and was friendly to anybody she met.”

The two also flew to Ohio to meet a finalist, according to a February article.