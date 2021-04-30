Reveille X introduced as Texas A&M’s new mascot

Reveille X was officially introduced as Texas A&M University's mascot on Friday. The collie takes over for Reveille IX, who has been A&M’s mascot since May 2015.

HOWDY, my name is Reveille X! I'm the loudest and proudest Fightin' Texas Aggie Reveille, and I am so EXCITED to be your First Lady of Aggieland! 👍 pic.twitter.com/srjBLOMzoc — Reveille X (@reveille) April 30, 2021

For the past three months, Reveille X has been shadowing Reveille IX in training to be mascot. The mascot transition was completed at Friday’s Corps of Cadets Final Review at Kyle Field.

Jacob Scroggins will serve as Reveille X’s first handler. A sophomore from the Corps of Cadets’ Company E-2 is selected as Reveille’s handler each year.

"Being selected as the first handler of Reveille X means that she and I have a big year ahead of us," Scroggins said in a release. "It’s going to be a new experience for both of us, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to know each other along the way.