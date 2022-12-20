Retired Col. Stebbins announces retirement from Corps of Cadets

Retired Col. Byron Stebbins announced his retirement from Texas A&M's Corps of Cadets on Tuesday. He has spent the past 14 years on staff with the Corps.

Stebbins served as interim commandant of the Corps from December 2021 and July 2022 between Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez’s promotion to A&M’s vice president for student affair and the hiring of Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis.

Stebbins is A&M Class of 1978 and was in Company N-1 during his time at the school. He later became a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers.

After Stebbins graduated in December 1978, he was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps as a Second Lieutenant. He spent 30 years in the Marines and retired as a Colonel and the Chief of Staff in Okinawa in 2008.

Following his retirement from the Marines, Stebbins and his family moved to College Station and he joined the Corps of Cadets staff as a cadet training officer. He has since been on staff with the Corps in several roles.