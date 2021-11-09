Report: Texas A&M student in critical condition after Astroworld tragedy

Eagle staff report
Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani was in critical condition and on a ventilator Monday evening after attending the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday that left eight people dead after a crowd surge, according to KTRK.
Shahani, 22, went to the festival with her sister and cousin and was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, according to KTRK. Shahani's parents told the Houston TV station that she suffered multiple heart attacks and lost oxygen multiple times.
Shahani is a senior at A&M majoring in electronic systems engineering technology. Her parents told KTRK she is set to graduate this spring, has a summer internship and is planning to take over her family's business following graduation.
