Renovated Aggie Park to require tailgating reservations beginning this football season

Texas A&M football fans will no longer have a frenzy the day before Aggie home football games to fight for coveted tailgating spots across from the east side of Kyle Field.

Reservations will be required for all tailgating locations in the renovated Aggie Park starting for the 2022 season. Fans will use a vendor — Revel XP — to make free and paid online tailgating reservations in Aggie Park, which is scheduled to open later this summer in a 20-acre area between Houston and Throckmorton streets. The park is expected to have twice as much tailgating space as before.

This system will replace the long-standing “land rush,” in which fans began to stake their spots for tailgating after the sound of an air horn at noon on the day before A&M home football games.

“First and foremost, the virtual land rush creates an equal opportunity for all Aggies to tailgate in the park," said Neil Peltier, assistant director for A&M’s University Center & Special Events. "Now, regardless of your location you will have the opportunity [to] request a tailgating space in Aggie Park. Virtual land rush will also help preserve the natural beauty of the park by eliminating the stampede of people and equipment. The reservation process also helps us better understand who is utilizing the park and can help us better understand how to serve them in the future."

According to a release, free tailgating reservations will open at 6 p.m. on the Sunday prior to each A&M home football game. Fans can reserve up to two free 15-by-15 foot tailgating spots per game, and can only book one game at a time. Selling free tailgating spaces is prohibited.

Free tailgating areas at Aggie Park include the War Hymn Lawn, War Hymn Plaza, Post Oak Grove and Throckmorton Lawn. Construction of Throckmorton Lawn will not be completed until the end of October and unavailable for tailgaters until Oct. 29 when A&M hosts Ole Miss.

Paid tailgating reservations are available for all 2022 A&M home games and can be made by calling 979-775-1700 or by visiting www.revelxp.com. Tailgating areas requiring paid reservations include the Grand Lawn and Houston Street Groves, which are both along Houston Street. Peltier said there is not a definite amount of reserved spots at this time.

“As construction continues in the park we will develop final layouts based on landscaping, tree canopy heights, walkways and other park features,” Peltier said.

Old land rush policies will continue for tailgating spots at all other campus locations.

The Association of Former Students is creating the $35 million Aggie Park. Groundbreaking for the park was held in February 2020. It will feature a pond for catch-and-release fishing, an outdoor amphitheater and a creamery.

This fall will be the first time the space Aggie Park occupies will hold tailgating since 2019. Tailgating was prohibited during the shortened 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to construction, tailgating was not available in Aggie Park during the 2021 season.