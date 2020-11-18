Remembering the 12: Aggie family gathers for solemn tribute to those who died in Bonfire collapse

“It amazed me and it was heartwarming,” Jerry Ebanks said of the large turnout as he held flowers and looked slowly around at the hundreds still gathered in near-silence. “Many of us were wondering if there would be as big of a crowd because of the virus. We know the answer to that question now.”

Toni Eubanks, who was a friend of Michael’s, joined Ebanks and Comstock next to the portal.

Michael had been at A&M for less than three months when he died. Asked what she was thinking about on the 21st anniversary of the tragedy, Eubanks noted that Michael’s 40th birthday was last month.

“The big milestones make you think back a lot,” she said.

Students from the Texas A&M Traditions Council’s Bonfire Remembrance Committee put several COVID-19 precautions in place; students and staff worked together to make a livestream link available for those who wanted to participate virtually, and several hundred people had viewed the link by 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.