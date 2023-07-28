Texas A&M's Board of Regents are expected to discuss a potential settlement of claims over the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M's new journalism director during a special meeting Sunday night.

The board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle that soon after her hiring was announced on June 13 she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Two official offer letters from A&M to McElroy were shared with The Eagle by McElroy. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. McElroy told The Eagle that university leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, but the offer was never placed into writing.

On July 7, A&M officials sent McElroy a revised offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, which A&M officials later said also included a three-year administrative offer. The second offer wasn’t signed. McElroy told The Eagle the offer was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore.

On July 11, it was revealed McElroy had rescinded her resignation from her former employer — the University of Texas at Austin — and would reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university.

A&M's Board of Regents also will appoint A&M's interim president at the meeting. Ret. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III, dean of A&M's Bush School, has served as A&M's acting president since last Thursday when he was asked to take over for M. Katherine Banks, who resigned in wake of the fallout of McElroy's botched hiring.

A national search is being held for Banks' successor.