Texas A&M’s Board of Regents approved authorization to negotiate a potential settlement of claims over the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become A&M’s new journalism director and directed the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel to complete an investigation of McElroy’s situation and release the findings to the public after a nearly three-and-a-half hour executive session meeting Sunday night.

Regent Bob Albritton made the motion for the A&M System’s general counsel to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and emphasized the Regents support the release of the findings to the public.

Regents also unanimously approved to appoint Ret. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III as A&M’s interim president during the meeting. Welsh, dean of A&M’s Bush School since 2016, has served as A&M’s acting president since July 21 when he was asked to take over for M. Katherine Banks, who resigned in wake of the fallout of McElroy’s botched hiring. A national search is being held for Banks’ successor.

In a message to the Aggie Family on Monday, Welsh noted during his week as acting president, he met with A&M’s Student Body President Hudson Kraus, University Distinguished Professors Executive Committee Chair B. Don Russell, Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond and University Staff Council Chair Sarah Franke, among other campus leaders. He invited faculty and staff to join him on a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 15 when he will comment on his initial observations and answer questions submitted on behalf of the Faculty Senate and University Staff Council.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and some challenges to overcome,” Welsh wrote in his Monday note. “But in those challenges, there is tremendous opportunity to come together as only Aggies can. I hope you’ll join me.”

A&M Chancellor John Sharp added in a statement: “I cannot think of a better person than Mark Welsh to lead Texas A&M right now. He has experience running a large organization, but he also is widely respected and universally well-liked in the Aggie community. General Welsh has earned a reputation as a smart, thoughtful and collaborative leader. We are lucky to have him in the president’s office.”

Those who stayed in the room with the Regents during executive session included: Sharp; Billy Hamilton, the A&M System’s deputy chancellor and chief financial officer; Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore from the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel; Vickie Spillers, the executive director of the A&M System Board of Regents; and James Hallmark, A&M System’s vice chancellor for academic affairs.

No A&M administrators or Regents provided further comment on the meeting afterward.

McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle that soon after her hiring was announced on June 13 she thought A&M’s leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

McElroy shared two official offer letters she received from A&M with The Eagle. The first was for the administrative, tenured role, which she signed on June 13. McElroy told The Eagle that university leaders came back to her with a verbal multiyear deal to become a professor of practice, but the offer was never placed into writing.

On July 7, A&M officials sent McElroy a revised offer and lowered it to a one-year deal, which A&M officials later said also included a three-year administrative offer. The second offer wasn’t signed. McElroy told The Eagle the offer was changed so much she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore.

On July 11, it was revealed McElroy had rescinded her resignation from her former employer — the University of Texas at Austin — and would reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university.

On Monday, Hammond sent a letter to the Faculty Senate, which was shared with The Eagle and outlined the parameters of their investigation committee that will look into McElroy’s situation and that of A&M professor Joy Alonzo who was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a guest lecture this March and suspended a mere hours later after Sharp communicated directly with Patrick’s office about the incident and promised swift action. Alonzo was reinstated two weeks later after an investigation.

The Faculty Senate ratified a resolution on July 18 to appoint a fact-finding committee in wake of McElroy’s botched hiring, but Hammond’s letter said the executive committee has since broadened the scope to include Alonzo’s situation “given the relationship between the two events and their impact on academic freedom.”

Hammond’s letter said the investigation committee will consist of a subcommittee of the Executive Committee that will not include faculty members of A&M’s College or Arts & Sciences, College of Pharmacy, or the College of Engineering for objectivity reasons. The three committee members are: Mark Burge, law professor at A&M’s School of Law; Matthew Taylor, professor in A&M’s College of Agriculture & Life Sciences; and Grace Townsend, instructional associate professor at A&M-Galveston.

“The Faculty Senate Executive Committee selected the following three senators who are known for their strong commitment to faculty governance, unquestionable ethics, and ability to provide sufficiently-objective interpretations of events,” Hammond’s letter said. “Additionally, the membership spans different colleges, includes a senator with long-standing experience on the Faculty Senate, and also includes law expertise.”

Following their investigation, the executive committee plans to produce a report with a “factually-supported explanation of the events” and “process-oriented recommendations to avoid similar actual or apparent challenges to academic freedom going forward.”