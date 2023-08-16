The Texas A&M University System Regents approved a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, while also authorizing a $4.8 billion capital plan for the next five years at Wednesday’s meeting.

The System is able to provide the support due to the unprecedented revenue surplus at the state level, and the Texas Legislature offered additional funding as part of the State of Texas’ Higher Education Affordability initiative.

Also Wednesday, the regents approved billions for construction for projects at every System entity. The $4.8 billion system capital plan includes $3.2 billion of previously approved projects that are either in design or construction. The plan also includes $1.6 billion in proposed future projects across the Systems 11 universities and eight state agencies.

Some of the projects include:

Texas A&M University, Space Collaboration Facility in Houston, $200,000,000

Texas A&M University at Galveston, Infrastructure and dock improvements, $2,500,000

Texas A&M Health Science Center, Health Education and Research Building in McAllen, $25,000,000

Prairie View A&M University, Campus Infrastructure, $13,700,000

Tarleton State University, Interprofessional Education Building, $76,000,000

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, Arts and Media Building, $80,900,000

Texas A&M University–Commerce, Morris Recreation Center Expansion, $17,500,000

Texas A&M University–Central Texas, Central Operational Reliability and Efficiency Facility, $49,900,000

Texas A&M University–San Antonio, Public Health and Education Building, $54,900,000

Texas A&M University–San Antonio, Educare Building, $16,970,000

Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Vernon Campus Storm Repairs, $15,000,000

Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center, $13,000,000

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Hypersonic Wind Tunnel, $30,000,000

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TEEX RELLIS Training Props, $25,300,000

System Offices, Quantum & Artificial Intelligence Chip Fabrication Facility, $100,000,000

Texas A&M-RELLIS, Avenue D South Extension & Utility Upgrades, $13,500,000