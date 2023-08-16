The Texas A&M University System Regents approved a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, while also authorizing a $4.8 billion capital plan for the next five years at Wednesday’s meeting.
The System is able to provide the support due to the unprecedented revenue surplus at the state level, and the Texas Legislature offered additional funding as part of the State of Texas’ Higher Education Affordability initiative.
Also Wednesday, the regents approved billions for construction for projects at every System entity. The $4.8 billion system capital plan includes $3.2 billion of previously approved projects that are either in design or construction. The plan also includes $1.6 billion in proposed future projects across the Systems 11 universities and eight state agencies.
Some of the projects include:
People are also reading…
Texas A&M University, Space Collaboration Facility in Houston, $200,000,000
Texas A&M University at Galveston, Infrastructure and dock improvements, $2,500,000
Texas A&M Health Science Center, Health Education and Research Building in McAllen, $25,000,000
Prairie View A&M University, Campus Infrastructure, $13,700,000
Tarleton State University, Interprofessional Education Building, $76,000,000
Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, Arts and Media Building, $80,900,000
Texas A&M University–Commerce, Morris Recreation Center Expansion, $17,500,000
Texas A&M University–Central Texas, Central Operational Reliability and Efficiency Facility, $49,900,000
Texas A&M University–San Antonio, Public Health and Education Building, $54,900,000
Texas A&M University–San Antonio, Educare Building, $16,970,000
Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Vernon Campus Storm Repairs, $15,000,000
Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center, $13,000,000
Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, Hypersonic Wind Tunnel, $30,000,000
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TEEX RELLIS Training Props, $25,300,000
System Offices, Quantum & Artificial Intelligence Chip Fabrication Facility, $100,000,000
Texas A&M-RELLIS, Avenue D South Extension & Utility Upgrades, $13,500,000