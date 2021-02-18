Reed Arena warming center to remain open through noon Friday

A warming center at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus will remain open until noon on Friday.

The facility was originally scheduled to close Thursday at noon.

Campus officials said the center is available for anyone who needs to warm up from the extreme cold in the area caused by a series of winter storms. Road conditions around the Bryan-College Station area remain icy, and temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday.

Anyone who needs a ride to the warming center can call Brazos Transit at 979-571-0701.

There are chairs and tables for guests, the ability to charge phones, access wifi snack or just rest.

Guests wishing to stay are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets, food and beverages. No alcohol is allowed. The Red Cross has some blankets on hand. Community partners have provided bottled water and snacks.

Parking is available in lots 102 and 100.

Anyone considering staying overnight should arrive before 9 p.m. due to anticipated worsening road conditions after dark.

Physical distancing measures are in effect due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required. A limited number of face coverings are available.