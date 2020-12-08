REACH Project, A&M Foundation provide food to dining workers

“I know our families, especially now, are in high need,” Gerall said of the recipients. “We’re giving them good quality food for free. That’s awesome, especially during the holiday time.”

The money that the A&M Foundation used to purchase the meat from Texas A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Center is what the Foundation normally uses for an employee holiday party at the end of the year, A&M Foundation Vice President of Engagement Tom Pool said. In total, the care packages cost about $8,000, A&M Foundation Business Operations Manager Rori Brownlow said.

“A lot of folks are either out of work or they’re underemployed right now,” Pool said. “This is an opportunity to take care of them, because they take care of us here on campus every day. This is the least we could do.”

Being part of the distribution was a fulfilling experience, Foundation President Tyson Voelkel said.

“These people care about A&M,” Voelkel said about the recipients. “They care about this university. You see it in the work they do when you’re on campus. And in a very small way, this is a nice way for us to thank them and let them know that we notice.”