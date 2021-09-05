Re-creating an iconic moment: Kyle Field honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Red, White and Blue Out

Fans at Kyle Field traded maroon for red, white and blue during Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State on Saturday night to re-create one of the stadium’s most iconic moments in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Just like 20 years ago during A&M’s first home game following 9/11, fans in the lower level wore blue, with those in the middle deck wearing white, and the stadium’s top level in red. There were 97,339 fans in attendance, which was the largest crowd at Kyle Field since before the pandemic, for the 41-10 victory. The A&M logo in the middle of the field and the letters in the end zones were painted in the style of an American flag.
Before the game, former President George W. Bush gave a video message reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. At halftime, the five former A&M students who orchestrated the event in 2001 — Eric Bethea, Kourtney Rogers Gruner, Nick Luton, Cole Robertson and Josh Rosinski — were honored on the field.
“It is such an important symbol of showing our appreciation for not just the people who defend our country on a daily basis, but really remembering those who were lost 20 years ago,” said Michael Thompson, A&M’s deputy athletic director. “And that was such an iconic moment 20 years ago when Texas A&M students came together in a matter of days and pulled off something really incredibly special.”
Three A&M student organizations — Maroon Out, Student Government Association and Traditions Council — worked with the university, the athletics department and local retailers to put together the remembrance event.
In April, SGA members, including former A&M student body President Eric Mendoza, approached members in the A&M athletic department about bringing back the Red, White and Blue Out for a football game this fall, according to Maroon Out Executive Director Claire Brown. She said the athletic department created a map, using a similar map from 20 years ago while accommodating for Kyle Field’s expansion. Shirt sales began when the event was announced July 4.
Brown said 50,000 shirts had been sold last week, mostly to alumni and others across the country. Tents were set up outside Kyle Field for students to purchase shirts while pulling tickets to the game. Brown said the goal was to sell 130,000 shirts.
All proceeds from the T-shirt sales, which cost $12, were donated to Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Points of Life. At halftime, Brown presented both groups with $50,000 checks on behalf of Maroon Out.
“It’s something that’s going to have a huge impact and people who aren’t even coming to the game are buying these shirts just because they were at the original game,” Brown said. “When it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a really big deal and hopefully people hold onto these shirts as long as the people from the first game did.”
C.C. Creations printed every shirt sold for the event. Founder and owner Kenny Lawson said he had been reminiscing lately about the first time C.C. Creations helped put together shirts for the Red, White and Blue Out game.
“You just have that proud feeling that you were a part of that, and that 20 years later you’re part of it again and kind of what Aggies stand for — Standing for America,” Lawson said. “You think about it, the 12th Man stands. How the 100-year anniversary of the 12th Man, it’s right in line.”
Production started to kick into full gear about a month and a half ago, Lawson said, which was much different than the nine days he and others had to pull off the original event in 2001. Selling shirts was a different process this time, too. Shirts were sold at local stores, including Academy and Aggieland Outfitters. On Thursday, Lawson said there were 250 new online orders to be fulfilled, an avenue that wasn’t available two decades ago.
Looking back, Lawson said he thought originally giving the five students who organized the first Red, White and Blue Out 5,000 shirts to sell would meet their needs, and the shirts would be sprinkled throughout the student section. In two days, though, the shirts had sold out and 10,000 more shirts had to be collected from Houston. When a story ran in The Eagle the weekend before the game, Lawson said, the community became involved. That week, volunteers were working around-the-clock in 12-hour shifts.
“As fast as we could print them, we’d load them up in the truck and take them to the stadium or wherever,” Lawson said. “We were literally throwing boxes out there at them and there’s lines of people out there as far as you could see just waiting for that.”
The day of the game, Lawson said he was amazed when he saw the stadium from his seat on the first deck of the alumni side.
“I had no idea what it was going to look like, and you walk in and you’re just kind of like, ‘Oh my God, they did it. They pulled it off,’” Lawson said. “And the whole stadium was just rocking.”
Brown said she and others had a chance to talk with the original five students earlier this year.
“They were selling shirts out of their backpacks,” Brown said. “They were keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars in backpacks and boxes, things that we could never do now, but things that are so cool to hear about.”
On Friday, former A&M tight end Fred Spiller shared a photo of social media of him on the field during the game in 2001. His son, Isaiah, had 113 yards on 17 carries Saturday for the Aggies.
Before the game, five 1st Air Cavalry Brigade helicopters conducted the flyover. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher gave his utmost respect for military members during his Monday press conference, adding that despite its issues, America is the world’s greatest country.
“Freedom is not free,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot of people who pay a lot of prices and a lot of people who have paid for things that have gone on with 9/11, all the different things that go on in our world and we can’t forget that.”
NOTES — A&M debuted a new commercial featuring Midnight Yell during the game in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 12th Man. Reveille X made her first gameday field run. Last year’s mascot corporal, Batie Bishop, ran with Reveille X since Bishop couldn’t run with Reveille IX last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.