Re-creating an iconic moment: Kyle Field honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Red, White and Blue Out

“As fast as we could print them, we’d load them up in the truck and take them to the stadium or wherever,” Lawson said. “We were literally throwing boxes out there at them and there’s lines of people out there as far as you could see just waiting for that.”

The day of the game, Lawson said he was amazed when he saw the stadium from his seat on the first deck of the alumni side.

“I had no idea what it was going to look like, and you walk in and you’re just kind of like, ‘Oh my God, they did it. They pulled it off,’” Lawson said. “And the whole stadium was just rocking.”

Brown said she and others had a chance to talk with the original five students earlier this year.

“They were selling shirts out of their backpacks,” Brown said. “They were keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars in backpacks and boxes, things that we could never do now, but things that are so cool to hear about.”

On Friday, former A&M tight end Fred Spiller shared a photo of social media of him on the field during the game in 2001. His son, Isaiah, had 113 yards on 17 carries Saturday for the Aggies.