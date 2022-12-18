top story Raphael Idrogo brings $100,000 scholarship home in Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Dec 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M student Raphael Idrogo shares how he brought home a $100,000 scholarship in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. 0 Comments Tags Raphael Idrogo Giveaway Tuition University Scholarship Dr Pepper Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nate Sharp named dean of A&M’s Mays Business School Nate Sharp has been named dean of Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School. Sharp, who is the current head of A&M’s Department of A… Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title Texas A&M University can add another national championship to its list. This time in meat judging. Farmers will continue to face high input costs, tight crop margins in 2023 Farmers can expect a challenging marketing environment for agricultural crops grown in 2023 as the global economy faces recessionary challenge… Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. Watch Now: Related Video Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place Twitter’s suspension of journalists draws global backlash Twitter’s suspension of journalists draws global backlash Joseph A. Todaro, the Buffalo mob and WNY newspapers Joseph A. Todaro, the Buffalo mob and WNY newspapers NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever