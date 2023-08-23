Fall classes started this week at Texas A&M University. Seniors braved going to early morning lectures. Student organizations campaigned in common areas for classmates to join their group. Fish cadets walked around campus with fresh-shaved heads.

But as students begin another semester, A&M officials continue to provide a path forward after a challenging summer on the home front in which the university made national news for the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy to become journalism director and later the revealed suspension of pharmacy professor Joy Alonzo, who was accused of criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. These situations have brought forth questions about the university’s power structure, shared governance and academic freedom.

The mishandling of McElroy’s hiring resulted in the resignation of A&M President M. Katherine Banks on July 20 and prompted a university investigation. Over 500 pages of documents, including texts and emails from both the flagship university and the System level were released from an internal report by the A&M System’s Office of General Counsel.

“It’s been a pretty tumultuous summer,” A&M interim President Mark Welsh said in a sit down Q&A with a faculty and staff member during an all-faculty and staff virtual meeting on Aug. 15. “And there’s some things we need to learn from this summer, correct, and then move on and get back to being who we’re supposed to be, which is the greatest university in this country.”

One thing is clear to Welsh, though: A&M officials screwed up and made the university look bad in the process. There’s one thing to learn from the summer, too: There are rules to follow in hiring processes that exist for a reason.

“They’re very clear,” Welsh said in the virtual meeting. “We just didn’t follow them this time and there’s no good excuse for that, so we have to recommit ourselves to following those rules, to following the hiring procedures and policies the way they’ve been written and hiring the best faculty we can from across this country.”

Yet, amid A&M administrators’ attempts to take steps forward from this summer’s situations, some faculty members are still left with questions about the circumstances that turned A&M upside down and a desire for meaningful change.

“Everything that happened has resulted in diminishing the stature of Texas A&M,” said Raymundo Arroyave, a materials science and engineering professor. “Clearly, there were people who didn’t live up to the Aggie Honor Code and to Texas A&M’s principles. I don’t think the faculty wants more people to be punished. I think what the faculty wants is meaningful change in the way things are run.”

Assessing The Path Forward

Communication is at the crux of a number of A&M’s current issues, according to Welsh, and that’s the first problem for him to solve.

Second, in his eyes, is to take a look at how confusion reigned in those communications. Chief among the problem solving is what to do with The Path Forward, a Banks initiative that Welsh noted in the virtual meeting last week was an ambitious program that reorganized many of A&M’s academic operations and centralized its functional activity and attempted to improve every university process possible.

“When you do all three of those things together, it will create some level of chaos very naturally and the way you communicate through that chaos will determine whether you succeed through those major transition areas,” Welsh said. “And I think there’s been a little bit of an issue with that communication and we have got to remedy it.”

Honest assessments of The Path Forward are needed, Welsh said. He’s tasked Joe Pettibon, A&M’s vice president and deputy CFO, to review The Path Forward’s initiatives and divide projects into camps like those on track that should move forward, ones that need rescaling, rescoping or even a new direction, and ones that need to stop.

During the Faculty Senate meeting, in which Welsh was a part of and fielded questions for around 90 minutes, finance professor Adam Kolasinski asked the interim president if he would revisit some of Banks’ personnel changes.

Welsh said a concern he’s heard from a number of people is wholesale changes were made when Banks took over in the summer of 2021 in a near post-COVID environment when a number of deans departed A&M, and weren’t being replaced until the president was replaced.

Welsh noted the chain of command was frozen at the department level, too, as department heads weren’t being replaced until deans were refilled. He described a massive waterfall of unfilled spots that left a void of leadership, and said that won’t continue under his watch. A&M is pressing ahead with searches for deans and other positions. According to an August graduation program, A&M has seven acting interim deans listed for a total of 16 positions, which included the schools of dentistry and law that are located in the Metroplex.

“Give me a month and I’ll tell you what we’re going to do with all of that,” Welsh asked the Faculty Senate. “I don’t think cutting the head off of everything is the right approach when you step into a job, especially when things are unstable because of the turmoil right now on the external audience.”

Welsh has been on a campus-wide listening tour since he was first appointed acting president July 21. He noted in a mid-August Faculty Senate meeting that many people around A&M have expressed they don’t know what’s going on or weren’t included in critical conversations. Those sentiments left Welsh with a few questions, he told the Faculty Senate: Was there a structural problem? Are there personalities in the wrong positions that don’t have proper communication skills to spread the word? Was there a conscious effort to simply not communicate?

In previous weeks, Welsh said he’s spoken with A&M’s chief operations officer Greg Hartman and senior vice president Susan Ballabina about the organizational structure in A&M’s front office staff and the way duties are divided between A&M’s vice president for faculty affairs and the provost.

With Pettibon’s review of The Path Forward underway, Welsh told the Faculty Senate things would not be stretched out very far.

“This is going to continue,” Welsh told the Faculty Senate. “It’s just a matter of getting through this really kind of ugly summer and getting our feet back under us and keeping moving forward.”

Faculty questions remain

In Arroyave’s 17 years at A&M, he told Welsh during the Faculty Senate meeting, this summer’s events posed the biggest crisis in confidence faculty and students have of the institution.

During a conversation with The Eagle last week, Arroyave said his personal view is university officials have decided to move on too fast from this summer’s events.

“With the semester started and new students coming in, I think it’s natural for the administration to just want the problem to go away,” Arroyave said, “but there remain many questions.”

Faculty Senate speaker Tracy Hammond said during an Aug. 14 meeting that shared governance requires four things: faculty to truthfully share their concerns to administration without fear, administration that listens to faculty’s concerns and takes them into account, a rationale be provided when decisions are made against faculty’s wishes, and for decisions to be made with transparency.

Hammond implored Faculty Senate members not to demonize people right now and noted it’s easy to do. She said outside influences will always exist and express their opinions, which is free speech and a right for all. But Hammond also said it’s not OK for those opinions to cause A&M leaders to act unethically.

“I know it’s hard to trust anything or anyone right now,” Hammond said. “We continue to find out more hurtful things. It is natural for you to feel trepidation and weariness of all and any members of the administration, but without trust we can’t accomplish anything. No one is omniscient. You will never know all the information. We can only do the right thing based on our current knowledge. ...

“We’re in a time of significant vulnerability. We can look outward for a scapegoat or inward for empowerment to change and for inspiration.

A&M journalism associate professor Angelique Gammon said she doesn’t think the full story of what happened this summer has been told. Currently, A&M’s Faculty Senate is doing its own investigation into the summer incidents and has yet to report findings.

“I don’t want to minimize that we still have chapters of what did we learn and how do we implement things so that this doesn’t happen again,” Gammon said. “I know those processes are rolling along. They don’t involve my hands. In our faculty meetings yesterday, our focus is very much on what we’ll be doing in the classroom now.”

Because Welsh is still new to his position, Arroyave said he understands Welsh doesn’t have all the answers and solutions and noted the interim president’s notion to listen and speak to faculty members is a positive first step. Out of Welsh’s listening tour, Arroyave said he hopes meaningful actions come about. He noted he feels administrators haven’t earned faculty trust yet.

“We will keep putting pressure on the administration to get the answers that we have received,” Arroyave said.

Students optimistic to keep going

Once A&M freshman Ian Curtis’ associate journalism professor got the slides working on the first day of class Monday, Curtis said his class of 12 freshmen journalism students had a casual conversation about this summer’s events. The associate professor then briefly shared the department’s plans to move forward.

With classes underway, Curtis said students are looking to move forward without ignoring what happened.

“I think [A&M’s reputation] did take a hit on that front and now it’s time to build the program up and give attention to the faculty and students here who are doing a job and have been doing a good job, and you slowly build the journalism school’s reputation back up,” Curtis said.

Amid the fallout of McElroy’s botched hiring — which ended with a $1 million settlement to the alum — the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board still approved the journalism program and A&M’s request for a bachelor of arts or a bachelor of science degree to begin this fall at a meeting in Austin last month. The approval also included a five-year budget worth $4.3 million.

Now, A&M still has to fill its director role and other faculty positions, but Gammon said no timeline has been given yet as the department is recalibrating components since the anticipated plan fell through.

“Our first focus this week and next week is meeting the needs of our students, and then we will move back into, ‘All right, now let’s get the program going,’” Gammon said.

Zoe May, a senior journalism student who is also editor-in-chief at A&M’s student newspaper The Battalion, said she met up with a prospective high school senior journalism student the day after A&M’s new journalism degrees were approved.

May talked with the student and her father and even gave them a tour of The Battalion’s newsroom in the basement of the Memorial Student Center. Days before, May said she felt like the future of A&M’s journalism program was dangling off a cliff, but concerns were eased by the time she spoke with the student.

“There was a level of excitement,” May said. “I didn’t feel any sense of fear, but we made sure to put an emphasis on the future and the possibilities in that with these new opportunities. There’s room for people like her and other people to come in and make a statement with all these new doors opening.”

May said she thinks the average A&M student probably didn’t pick up on the summer events at the university until Banks stepped down. She echoed Curtis’ comments and said she views things like crossing a river, jumping stone to stone while holding a mirror at the same time.

“I’m so excited and so hopeful for the future and what we can do with this new department and the major,” May said, “but at the same time, I’m not going to forget what we just went through because when we forget, that’s when these type of things happen again.”

Rebuilding trust will take time

There’s no question A&M’s trust was damaged this summer, Welsh said in his discussion, and rebuilding trust among faculty, staff and administration remains the university’s greatest challenge moving forward.

“You can’t reestablish trust just by snapping your fingers and saying, ‘Trust me,’” Welsh said. “It doesn’t work that way. So, I think my job is to prove that I am trustworthy in this job. I think every other administrator’s job is to prove they are trustworthy in their job. I think our faculty’s job is to prove to our students that they’re trustworthy. If we can do that, which I think we can do just by showing it every single day, then I think we’ll be fine in this regard.”

From an outsider’s perspective, Avery Holton, the communication department chair at the University of Utah who applied for A&M’s journalism director position last fall but turned down an offer this winter for personal reasons, said A&M leadership’s transparency shown over the last few weeks has shown they have faced problems head on rather than run away.

“The sign of a healthy institution or organization is one that can find and identify those problematic areas, openly acknowledge them and begin the repair work, begin the transformative work and to put action behind it,” Holton told The Eagle. “It’s one thing to be revelatory and to investigate and to try and purposefully find where problems began, to figure out if they’re systemic or if they’re one-off. And in this case, the texts and documents and emails that were released showed a systemic issue and the university’s quick response from leadership thus far has been: This is not who we are and this is not who we want to be and we can be doing better and we should be doing better serving our faculty, staff, students, alumni base.”

Hammond told the Faculty Senate she hopes to see three things change: Appropriate policies put in place to ensure faculty protection, transparency in all matters, and for faculty to get out from under a culture of fear and retaliation and back to a place where A&M’s core values lead their actions.

More answers are being sought by faculty members. Conversations with administrators will continue to be had. And nevertheless, students and faculty will continue to meet in classrooms and laboratories across campus as syllabus week winds down.

“We will do our work and of course everybody gets busy once the semester starts,” Arroyave said, “but I still think that many of us want answers and many of us want the university to hold itself to a standard that we’re supposed to have.”