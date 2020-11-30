 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December
0 comments
breaking

Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carol A. Fierke

Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke

Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke will leave the university on Dec. 31 to take the same position at Brandeis University, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced Monday afternoon

Fierke, a renowned biochemist, came to Texas A&M in fall 2017 from the University of Michigan.

On Monday, Young lauded Fierke for several achievements, including the launching of the Student Success Initiative to increase student retention and graduation rates. Since Fierke arrived at A&M to serve as its chief academic officer, the retention rate for first-time, first-year students has risen by 2.7% to 94.4%, according to Young.

“While Provost Fierke, in her usual manner, would prefer no fanfare, I cannot let the moment pass without thanking her profusely for her tremendous leadership and success since her arrival three years ago, culminating in this year’s outstanding response to COVID-19 that helped our university continue to forge ahead with in-person classes as well as remote learning and extensive safety protocols,” Young said in a statement.

Brandeis University is located in Waltham, Mass., near Boston. Fierke earned her doctoral degree in biochemistry from Brandeis in 1984. Brandeis said in a statement that Fierke will begin her work there on Jan. 1.

Young said that under Fierke’s leadership, A&M’s four-year graduation rate has risen by 5.6% to 60.6%.

“I thank Provost Fierke for her continual display of the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” Young said. He added that an interim provost “will soon be announced.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12th Can Food Pantry beefs up offerings with frozen meat
Texas A&M

12th Can Food Pantry beefs up offerings with frozen meat

A new partnership between A&M department of animal science’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center, Amarillo-based nonprofit Cactus Cares, and The 12th Can Food Pantry made it all possible. Cactus Cares aims to provide meat protein to people who are food insecure. 

Aggies prepare for the anniversary of Bonfire collapse
Texas A&M

Aggies prepare for the anniversary of Bonfire collapse

Preparations continue for this year’s Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony, to be held in-person early Wednesday at Texas A&M University’s Bonfire Memorial with numerous COVID-19 precautions in place and a livestream link available for those wanting to participate virtually.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert