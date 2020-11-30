Provost Carol Fierke to leave Texas A&M at end of December

Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke will leave the university on Dec. 31 to take the same position at Brandeis University, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced Monday afternoon.

Fierke, a renowned biochemist, came to Texas A&M in fall 2017 from the University of Michigan.

On Monday, Young lauded Fierke for several achievements, including the launching of the Student Success Initiative to increase student retention and graduation rates. Since Fierke arrived at A&M to serve as its chief academic officer, the retention rate for first-time, first-year students has risen by 2.7% to 94.4%, according to Young.

“While Provost Fierke, in her usual manner, would prefer no fanfare, I cannot let the moment pass without thanking her profusely for her tremendous leadership and success since her arrival three years ago, culminating in this year’s outstanding response to COVID-19 that helped our university continue to forge ahead with in-person classes as well as remote learning and extensive safety protocols,” Young said in a statement.