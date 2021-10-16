Photos of original 12th Man E. King Gill’s adult life donated to Cushing Library

Growing up, Doug Vorpahl knew E. King Gill, who started Texas A&M’s famous 12th Man tradition in 1922, in his later years as “Big King” and a supportive family friend.

Now, Vorpahl is sharing some of those memories of Gill with other Aggies. Vorpahl donated 17 family photos of Gill’s adult life to the Cushing Library during a Texas A&M Class of 1980 reunion Saturday morning at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

“I’m happy that these pictures won’t sit in a box in an attic somewhere as they’re handed down from generation to generation,” Vorpahl said. “Better to have them out there for everybody to see and to know the man a little better instead of just the man who stood up as the 12th Man.”

Gill befriended Vorpahl’s father, “Lucky,” when the two were stationed together at Majors Field in Greenville. Gill was a colonel and a former three-sport athlete at A&M. He took note when Vorpahl’s father, a former standout basketball player at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, arrived and recruited him to play on his intramural sports teams.