One A&M professor fired, one disciplined after investigations into conduct and commentary

“These were not typical cases. They were prompted by more than one hundred complaints against these professors, some involving misconduct in the classroom,” the statement from McGinnis reads. “The complaints involving protected First Amendment activities were set aside, and the Office of Risk, Ethics and Compliance was charged with reviewing the classroom misconduct allegations because it has the investigators needed to follow up on those complaints. The investigations confirmed significant misconduct and sanctions have been issued.”

It was not clear when the investigations into the professors began, and the university did not reply to questions about the timeline of students’ complaints, the investigations or the process.

The Jan. 7 memo firing Castro, obtained by The Eagle, states that “Former President [Michael K.] Young and Interim President [John] Junkins believe that your conduct in the classroom, as evidenced by the report, is completely unacceptable at Texas A&M University.” The memo outlines specific rules that A&M officials said his classroom conduct violated.

