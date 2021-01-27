Officials: Texas A&M to keep Sul Ross statue on campus

The upcoming task force that was approved Monday will deliver its recommendations to the A&M president by summer 2021 so the president can present them to the Chancellor and the Regents at the August 2021 meeting, according to the Monday Board of Regents statement.

Junkins spoke to the Black Former Students Network via Zoom on Wednesday about the Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. When talking about the upcoming task force to address A&M’s history through displays, he stressed that he wants more than just research to be completed.

“I want conceptual designs for whatever is going to be done in terms of historical recognition and statues and the possible redesign, the likely redesign, of the Academic Plaza,” he said. “All of those things — I want those in my hands. … I want some answers. I want plans. It’s enough already. … The money is there. We have a door open. This is an important space and time that we have to seize. We can’t just talk it to death anymore. We want actions.”

The Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report said that the Sul Ross statue is a “source of deep emotions and strongly polarized views,” with people's opinions divided mainly along racial and age demographic lines.