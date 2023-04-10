A 16-second phone call made to Texas A&M’s Help Desk Central on Oct. 13, 2022, threatening an explosion, forced the evacuation of Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex. The chaotic afternoon resulted in the cancellation of Texas A&M’s football practice for the day.

No explosives were found and the case was not taken by the Brazos County District Attorney’s office because the call was made by an individual who, at the time, was a patient in a psychiatric hospital in Houston, according to police records and district attorney Jarvis Parsons.

Since no charges were filed, The Eagle is not identifying the individual named as the suspect in police reports obtained through an open records request. The requested documents were released to The Eagle on Thursday.

At approximately 12:21 p.m. on Oct. 13, a call was received by an A&M student working in the Data Processing Annex that said, “Hi, my name is [suspect’s name], and I’m gonna come blow up your football campus. Everybody in there gonna die,” according to the police report.

By 12:30 p.m., a University Police Department officer responded to the building and gathered the name of the suspect, a recording of the call and the phone number that the call came from.

Police began evacuation of the football complex at 1:25 p.m. The UPD’s K-9 bomb detecting units were sent to Kyle Field to begin clearing the stadium and football building, according to police records.

Aiding in the investigative efforts were the College Station Bomb Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to UPD Sgt. Josh Deleon at the time of the evacuation.

No other buildings in the vicinity of Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex were evacuated.

Football players and staff filed out of the building and waited in a field across from the complex parking lot for an hour while alarms sounded and lights flashed from within the building. Head football coach Jimbo Fisher sat in his truck in the Bright Complex parking lot and chatted with his staff through a rolled-down window.

Most of those who gathered in 90-degree heat outside the complex were unaware of the threat until a Code Maroon alert was sent out via social media and text message.

A&M was scheduled to have its final practice of the week at 2:30 p.m. that day. Practice was eventually canceled and players were sent on their way for a pre-planned weekend break during the Aggies’ open week of the season.

The stadium and complex were given the all-clear sign at 3:49 p.m., via a post from Code Maroon. The alarms in the stadium were silenced two minutes later.

While the stadium investigation took place, officers attempted to contact the suspect, via the phone number provided, but were unsuccessful, according to police documents. A emergency GPS tracking of the phone was initiated by UPD through AT&T, “due to the level of threat to human life,” according to the report. The call was determined to have come from Houston and the location was relayed to FBI agents in the city, according to the report.

Agents were able to determine the suspect made the call, according to the report. The suspect’s legal guardian provided written and verbal consent for the agents to take the suspect’s phone to be searched.

Once the phone was in the possession of UPD, a day later, the call to the A&M Help Desk was confirmed, according to the report.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s office was contacted by UPD on Oct. 17 with information on the incident, but charges were declined due to questions of competency, according to police reports and Parsons.