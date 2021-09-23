Ninth TEEX Lineman Academy graduates 15

“It’s pretty phenomenal how much they’ve changed in a matter of six weeks, eight weeks, 15 weeks,” he said. “It makes me happy for the industry, from a safety standpoint. That’s why I’m here to teach and hopefully help somebody in the future.”

Bill Long, program director in the Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute, said there is inherent danger any time the graduates climb a power pole or wade into flood waters in order to restore power, and they worry about them just like parents worries about their children.

“You think about the freeze this past winter, while the rest of us were trying to stay warm, these guys are out there in the elements trying to put it back together and get it back up working again, doing all the things that they do,” he said.

Ron Peddy, Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute division director, said the profession is one that is essential to people’s way of life. They may typically be working behind the scenes, people turn to the line workers when they flip their light switch and the lights do not turn on.

“Just know that what you’re doing matters,” he said.

It is the job of the instructors and administrators in the academy, Long said, to get them ready to do the work necessary to restore power after emergencies.