New SEC game day guidelines prevent Aggie Band from taking the field

The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band will not be allowed to perform on the field before Texas A&M football games or during halftime for the upcoming season, according to restrictions announced by the Southeastern Conference on Friday.
The Southeastern Conference football season is set to begin Sept. 26, with Texas A&M hosting Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.
According to Friday's announcement, the policy may be revised during the year based on developments around COVID-19.
Under the guidelines, bands and spirit squads will also not be permitted to attend away games played at SEC stadiums.
“The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. “Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19.”
Additionally, press box seating capacity at SEC games will be limited to no more than 50% of current seating availability in the press box, and face coverings will be required.
In football, where stadium capacities are reduced if fan attendance is permitted, the host school must provide the visiting institution a minimum of 500 tickets for seats in the lower level of the stadium, according to the release.
“The visiting institution may be provided more or less than these 500 tickets upon mutual agreement of both institutions,” the announcement states.
“Where stadium capacities are reduced if fan attendance is permitted, visiting team bands and spirit squads shall be prohibited from attending games at SEC stadiums,” the release reads. “SEC institutions shall have the discretion on whether their band and/or spirit squad attends a conference neutral site game.”
On-field performances, presentations and recognitions will also be prohibited.
Field and sideline access will be limited on game days; student athletes, coaches and support personnel, game officials, medical personnel, limited institutional personnel, law enforcement, a limited number of photographers and contracted radio/TV personnel will be granted field access.
