Another piece to the national hypersonic infrastructure puzzle is coming to Aggieland.

Texas A&M University is set to build a $30 million-dollar hypersonic wind tunnel at the RELLIS campus in Bryan. A&M’s Board of Regents are set to approve the System’s Fiscal Year 2024-28 Capital Plan at this week’s meetings in College Station, which will include the proposed hypersonic wind tunnel project under the A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Funds for the hypersonic wind tunnel came from the state and were announced in June.

“We’ll be able to bring in different ideas of researchers and industry and government folks to come in and test out their ideas,” said Nathan Tichenor, director of hypersonic facilities at A&M’s Bush Combat Development Complex. “We can learn more about the physics involved in hypersonic in various environments. We can do this at a large scale since these are large facilities, so we can have big parts in there that we can be looking at. And then the plan is, and the anticipation is we can use that understanding to develop better models. We can use that understanding to drive toward real systems faster at a lower cost.”

Hypersonic speed is five times the speed of sound or faster, often referred to as Mach 5 or greater. U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Bryan-College Station and Brazos County in District 10 and is the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, explained that U.S. officials have increased investments in hypersonic technology because of international competition. McCaul mentioned how China has developed a hypersonic weapon and had a successful test last year.

“That can carry a nuclear payload and the fact is we can’t stop it. It goes five times the speed of sound, it zig-zags and we don’t have the defense capability to stop it,” McCaul said. “So what A&M is doing is vitally important to our national security in the area of hypersonic.”

A&M is the leader of the University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics (UCAH), a network of 110 universities and 171 industry partners that work with government, industry, national laboratories, federally funded research centers, and existing university affiliated research centers. The consortium provides innovative research and workforce to advance the nation’s hypersonic flight systems.

Federal and state funding has shown an emphasis to speed up technology development, to learn faster, and move quicker because of the global environment, Tichenor said.

“For the United States, it’s important to maintain capabilities that are comparable with other countries,” Tichenor said. “So that’s where you see an increased emphasis recently over the last couple of years about hypersonics being more publicly talked about in the news and other places, and with that comes increased funding from the government.”

A&M Chancellor John Sharp mentioned in a wide-ranging interview this June that when the Department of Defense picked A&M to lead the UCAH in October 2020, the announcement included A&M would build a 1-kilometer long Ballistic, Aero-optics, and Materials Range (BAM) at the Bush Combat Development Complex.

“We’re already leading all the hypersonic research for all the universities,” Sharp said. “When they have meetings, they all come here.”

While it will be at least a couple of years before the hypersonic wind tunnel opens, Tichenor said the $54.6 million-dollar BAM Range is expected to open in May 2024. Tichenor explained these separate facilities are expected to work in concert with one another to answer critical hypersonic questions. The BAM Range is also expected to be the largest and most fully instrumented facility of its kind in the nation.

“What we’re doing here is for national security to help all of us live safer, more confident lives at home,” Tichenor said, “so the mission is very important for things around hypersonic for what A&M and the state of Texas has stepped up to deliver.