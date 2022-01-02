New book 'Standing Ready' recounts origin of Texas A&M’s 12th Man tradition

A statue of Gill was funded by A&M’s Class of 1980 and stood outside the north end zone of Kyle Field until 2014, when a new and larger statue was unveiled. The original was moved next to Rudder Fountain.

“It’s very iconic and unique,” Adams said of the 12th Man tradition. “A&M stands out because of that. I used to be in the press box and I’d see sportswriters their first time here, or TV ‘casters. They didn’t understand it. When they got into Kyle Field and they were looking across the stadium at the student body, and everybody’s standing and the 12th Man and the yell leaders, their introduction was about nothing but the 12th Man.”

Adams said there are still questions left unanswered and some people he wish he could have interviewed, including Bible, who died in 1980. Adams said he would like to know what was said between Bible and others at halftime when injuries had added up for A&M. In the book’s acknowledgements, Adams writes he would’ve liked to know how close Bible was to sending Gill into the game.

Still, Adams said the book gives a full picture about how the 12th Man tradition came to be.

“This really happened and, unfortunately, he did not score a touchdown to win the game, which makes it that much more fascinating,” Adams said. “Maybe people will get a feel for the period of time, the golden era of football, and what this meant for the A&M program.”