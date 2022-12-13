Nate Sharp named dean of A&M’s Mays Business School

Nate Sharp has been named dean of Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School. Sharp, who is the current head of A&M’s Department of Accounting, will take over his new role on Feb. 1, 2023.

"Nate is known as a unifier and team builder. He not only embraces the core values, he also lives them,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a release. “I am absolutely confident he will position the Mays School to be at the pinnacle of excellence where it belongs.”

Sharp came to A&M as an assistant professor in 2007. From 2016-20, Sharp served as Ph.D. program coordinator in the Department of Accounting. He has served as department head of accounting since 2020.

Sharp has taught undergraduate and graduate students at A&M and has won several awards. He received the 2018 David and Denise Baggett Teaching Award, the 2015 Association of Former Students Distinguished Teaching Award, the 2012 Ernst & Young Teaching Excellence Award and a 2010 Texas A&M University System Teaching Excellence Award. He was also a Fish Camp namesake in 2009.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named dean of Mays Business School,” Sharp said in a release. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve in this role and, in turn, to give back to a school and a university that have given me so much. I sincerely appreciate the support of Chancellor Sharp and President Banks. To have the confidence of these two visionary leaders means a great deal to me, and I am thrilled to work together with them and with the incredible faculty, staff and students of Mays Business School to achieve our goal of preeminence.”

Sharp received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. Sharp’s research has been featured in stories in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance and Financial Regulation. His areas of expertise include corporate financial reporting, financial analysis, financial journalism and financial misconduct.

Wayne Roberts, A&M Class of 1985 who is the retired president and CEO of tech company Abrigo, served as a member of the search advisory committee and said Sharp was chosen from three finalists.

“The Mays dean search effort was a comprehensive, thorough and exhaustive process spanning nearly nine months. We cast the net far and wide to find to best candidates to lead Mays to become the preeminent public business school in the nation,” Roberts said in a release. “President Banks has made a bold and transformational decision by selecting Nate Sharp as our next dean. He is a rising star with high potential and has excelled in every role during his tenure at Mays. Dean Sharp has a compelling vision for what we can become, and I believe he will take us from good to great. He has my enthusiastic support, and I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish under his leadership.”