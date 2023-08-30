On this My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Robert Cessna look ahead to the start of Texas A&M's football season against New Mexico and beyond. Also, Aggie tight end Max Wright sits down with Brown to answer a few questions about his life away from the football field.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Previewing Texas A&M's 2023 season with Robert Cessna, Max Wright
