Music, marching, tailgating, parking: Get ready for Texas A&M's football weekend

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field Saturday as the Aggies host Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The weekend begins with the debut of Aggie Park Friday and a concert featuring Aggie performers before Midnight Yell Practice starts at Kyle Field.

Here’s a guide to the Aggie weekend.

FRIDAY

Aggie Park opens

Aggie Park opens with a free concert headlined by Texas A&M graduate Robert Earl Keen.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. The concert will be free and held at the performance pavilion.

Opening acts include Max Stalling, A&M Class of 1989; Julianna Rankin, A&M Class of 2018; and The Barn Dogs, a band comprised of current A&M students. Keen is set to take the stage around 8:50 p.m. and is scheduled to play a two-hour set.

Attendees are asked to register for the event to provide an accurate attendance estimate to meet logistical needs. Those who do not register for the concert will still be able to attend. Concert registration can be found at tx.ag/AggieParkConcertRegister.

Seating will not be provided at the concert. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the lawn facing the pavilion. Food and beverages — including alcohol — are allowed, as are coolers, bags and strollers. Pets are allowed in the park, but must be on a leash. Food and beverage vendors will be on site and some will be cashless.

Prepaid parking for $10 is available in A&M’s University Center Garage and Gene Stallings Boulevard Garage. Cash-only parking for $5 will be available Friday in the West Campus Garage and in Lot 60 and Lot 61. Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible parking will be available at the University Center Garage.

Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field will follow the event. Items are not allowed to be left in the park following the concert.

SATURDAY

Parking

Most campus parking for football game days is reserved and requires permits, but there are some prepaid and cash options.

Home football parking restrictions for those with A&M parking permits go into effect at 5:30 p.m. on Friday through Saturday on game weekends. On game day, motorcycles can be parked for free in on-campus motorcycle spots, except in Lot 48.

Cash parking is available for $20 in lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, Research Park, Fan Field and on Agronomy Road. Cash parking for $25 is available in Central Campus and Northside garages.

Prepaid parking can be purchased in certain garages and lots at tamu.pmreserve.com. Prepaid parking starts at $23 and goes up to $56 for the game against Sam Houston State.

A full game day parking map for reserved and free lots can be viewed at transport.tamu.edu/parkingmap/tsmap.htm?map=ft.

Shuttles and rideshares

There are free shuttles and designated ridesharing drop-off zones for game days.

Fans can park for free in select parking spaces around Downtown Bryan and ride a free shuttle from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library to the Memorial Student Center on A&M’s campus. The shuttle runs three hours before kickoff and one hour after the game. Service is provided throughout the game.

A&M buses will provide free shuttle service on and off campus. A&M bus routes make rounds three hours before kickoff until one hour after the game. Paratransit service is available from Lot 88. For route maps, visit transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/football.

A free shuttle service to Kyle Field will be available for those who park at Century Square in College Station. The shuttles will run three hours before kickoff and until an hour and a half to two hours after the game ends.

Rideshares and taxis will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e near Albritton Tower, Bizzell Street at George Bush Drive, Lewis Street and Boyett Street at Northgate.

For more parking and transportation information, visit Destination Aggieland in the Texas A&M mobile app.

Road closures and traffic routes

Campus road closures around Kyle Field begin Saturday at 8 a.m. Additional road closures to accommodate postgame traffic will begin near the start of the fourth quarter.

Due to construction on F.M. 2818, A&M officials suggest fans use Wellborn Road, Texas Avenue or Texas 6.

For more information on game day road closures and traffic routes, visit m.tamu.edu/current/destination_aggieland/_/football_routes.

Tailgating

Tailgating will return to the area Aggie Park occupies for the first time since 2019. There will be free and paid tailgating spots in the park, which require reservations through the vendor Revel XP.

Those with tailgating reservations can begin to check in at 7 a.m. Saturday. Check-in will be held at the Aggie Tailgating Tent located near the J.V. “Pinky” Wilson statue at the east end of War Hymn Lawn near Throckmorton Street. Those without reservations can go to the tent and see if there are any available open spaces.

Tailgating spots on A&M’s West Campus and at Reed Arena are secured by “land rush,” which begins at noon on Friday.

Pregame festivities

The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kids’ Yell with the Aggie yell leaders is held at 8:30 a.m. at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 8:45 a.m. The team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage and players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets assembles at the Quad at 9:15 a.m., then steps off for march-in to Kyle Field at 9:30.

Aggie Park will hold its dedication ceremony from 9 a.m. to around 9:45 at the stage near the north end of the lake. Speakers include Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, A&M President M. Katherine Banks, A&M Student Body President Cade Harris, and Wayne Roberts, who was the lead donor for Aggie Park. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, a cannon fired by Parsons Mounted Cavalry, and conclude with the Corps of Cadets marching in over the new bridge to Kyle Field.

What you can bring into Kyle Field

Fans are allowed to bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches (12 by 6 by 12) or a clear 1-gallon resealable plastic storage bag into Kyle Field. The only nonclear bags allowed are small clutch bags the size of a hand.

Fans are also allowed to bring one clear, unopened plastic water bottle up to 1 gallon into Kyle Field.

For more A&M football game information, visit 12thman.com/sports/2020/9/9/kyle-field-gameday.aspx or download the 12th Man Mobile app.