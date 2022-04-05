More than 6,500 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend

More than 6,500 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday and Saturday.

Aggie Ring Day will again be held inside Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions due to Aggie Park construction around the Alumni Center. April is the largest of the six Aggie Ring Days each year.

Of the 6,500-plus rings to be given this weekend, 51% are to women, 87% are 10K gold and 72% will have a natural gold finish.

There were more than 6,500 rings ordered by students at A&M’s main campus in College Station with 109 to be given to students at A&M-Galveston and 54 to A&M Law students. The Class of 2023 will have 3,316 rings given with students from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2024 also receiving rings.

A&M students are eligible to receive an Aggie Ring after completing 90 undergraduate hours, including 45 at A&M, or a pre-determined percentage of a graduate degree. The first Aggie Ring was awarded in 1889 and it is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie network. Aggie Ring Day in its current format dates back to 2000.