Missing A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead in Austin

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates.

Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since.

The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. On Thursday afternoon, Hoang’s vehicle was located unoccupied and with no sign of Hoang in a parking area in Austin near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Loop 360 and the Colorado River. DPS and Austin police searched the general area with negative results. Austin police towed the vehicle and processed it before it was released to Hoang’s family.

Hoang’s family requested assistance in searching the area with the Texas EquuSearch team that was expected to begin Monday. Until then, Hoang’s family asked volunteers with boats to search the water on the river with a concentration around Windy Cove and the Tom Miller Dam.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, an update on the Finding Tanner Hoang page said law enforcement officials asked that all search and volunteer efforts cease.

Hoang was a senior at A&M and his family was coming to College Station on Dec. 16 for graduation. However, Hoang was not expected to graduate and he was the only one who knew that information.

Official search updates on leads and information about Hoang’s whereabouts and potential destination were shared on a Facebook page titled Finding Tanner Hoang. As of Saturday afternoon, over 13,300 people had joined the group.

Video footage was able to capture Hoang’s car leaving a Shell gas station in Caldwell at around 12:05 p.m. on the day of Hoang’s disappearance and was headed westbound on Texas 21 toward Old Dime Box, Bastrop and Austin. From there, more video footage spotted Hoang’s car making it to 1395 U.S. Highway 290 west of Elgin later on Dec. 16.