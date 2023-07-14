Negotiations between Texas A&M legal counsel and representatives for Kathleen McElroy took place on Friday to see if any agreement could still be made for her to come to A&M as its director of journalism, her attorney David T. Lopez told The Eagle.

This is a change in course since Tuesday when The Eagle first reported she rescinded her resignation at her former employer — the University of Texas at Austin — and would reprise her role as a tenured professor at the university. McElroy, A&M Class of 1981, told The Eagle soon after the announcement she thought A&M leadership was forced to listen behind the scenes to outside influences with “great concerns” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Amid alleged backroom discussions, McElroy noted how her initial offer for an administrative, tenured role as director of journalism, which she signed on June 13, was changed so much over the last month that she eventually didn’t consider it legitimate anymore. This led to the announcement she would return to Texas.

The news of McElroy’s departure before her expected Aug. 1 start date has since caught nationwide attention, upset A&M faculty and former students and left questions about the future of A&M’s rejuvenated journalism program that still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board on July 27.

Now, Lopez says McElroy is again willing to listen to A&M. A statement from Lopez, first shared with The Washington Post on Thursday, said if A&M “would inform her of any concerns and the source and motive of those concerns, she believes that a mutually satisfactory resolution can be achieved. Dr. McElroy has not threatened litigation and definitely would prefer to reach a collegial settlement with an institution she fondly regards and respects.”

“Dr. McElroy is an Aggie,” Lopez said. “She loves and admires and respects the university and having the position of director of the journalism program is a dream job for her. She will do everything possible to make sure that there is secure understanding of that by the university and everybody else concerned.”

A&M officials offered no comment regarding Friday’s meeting despite repeated requests from The Eagle. However, an A&M spokesperson said a university official received a letter from A&M Faculty Senate Speaker Tracy Hammond and a response will be given early next week. The letter was sent to A&M Chancellor John Sharp and A&M President M. Katherine Banks and shared with The Eagle. The letter states the Faculty Senate’s executive committee “decries the appearance of outside influence in the hiring and promotion of faculty” as shown by recent events in the attempted hiring of McElroy.

“The negative coverage of the issue this week in statewide and national media, including the impression of serious impact to academic freedom and to our continuing efforts at TAMU to be welcoming to all, has severely affected our national reputation and threatens our ability to attract and retain the quality of outstanding faculty necessary for Texas A&M to remain a premier Association of American Universities (AAU) institution into the future,” Hammond’s letter reads.

The Rudder Association, a group of former students, students, faculty, staff and friends of Aggies, released a statement Friday afternoon in regard to A&M’s decision to offer McElroy a short-term contract as journalism director, according to Kate McGee of The Texas Tribune.

TRA members said news reports cite the group had a significant influence on McElroy’s decision to decline the revised offer, but added TRA “is not a ‘powerful alumni group’ as characterized by the Houston Chronicle” and “is a small group dedicated to a powerful idea: That Texas A&M should be leading higher education towards a culture of merit, individual inclusion and a unity of spirit and away from the morass of identity politics known on our campuses as DEI.”

The statement noted TRA, and others, expressed concerns to A&M administrators after they learned of McElroy’s selection and said members questioned “hiring a leader who believes in filtering out ‘illegitimate’ views,” which the statement said “has contributed to the current crisis of trust in the media.”

“TRA believes that a department head should embrace the egalitarian and merit-based traditions that characterize Texas A&M’s values rather than the divisive ideology of identity politics,” the statement reads. “TRA believes that if Texas A&M is to establish a journalism program, it should strive to appoint a leader who is committed to restoring America’s trust in the profession.”

Additionally, the statement said TRA urges A&M’s Board of Regents “to ensure that the future journalism department meets all Texans’ expectations and addresses our society’s needs at this critical time.”

TRA President Matthew Poling said in the statement, “We were ready to engage in good faith with Dr. McElroy had she taken the opportunity to prove her critics wrong, but it appears that she was not a good fit for this role. We remain hopeful that Texas A&M will continue to lead in this important arena, as it has done in many others throughout its history.”

Repeated attempts by The Eagle to contact Poling and TRA leaders for further comment on the situation were unsuccessful.

Request by The Eagle for comment from Sharp and A&M’s Board of Regents were declined through an A&M System spokesperson.

Avery Holton, the communication department chair at the University of Utah, applied for A&M’s journalism director position last fall. He came to campus for an interview in early December and returned in early February for a second round of on-campus interviews and was offered the job as a finalist. He ultimately turned down the offer in late February for personal reasons.

Holton, a Texas graduate, had some overlap with McElroy while the two worked toward their Ph.D’s. They collaborated on some projects together and have kept in touch.

“I think usually when deciding upon a candidate, the faculty, the leadership all are considering that and the faculty have voice and that’s really what matters most,” Holton told The Eagle. “What do the faculty want? What do the faculty want to see and envision being there helping the program grow? And does that align with what upper leadership has? Maybe what the provost or the president has in mind?”

Hammond’s letter said the faculty senate executive committee is also concerned opposition to McElroy’s hiring “might be the tip of the iceberg” as additional interference from outsiders’ attempts to influence hiring, promotion, and other policies, at A&M and other higher education institutions in Texas.

“It is crucial that you, as chancellor and president, do everything in your power to prevent any similar actions or perceptions of such actions in the future,” Hammond’s letter said. “We believe we share the common goal of preserving Texas A&M University as a premier institution with an outstanding reputation. But for that to happen, there must be an acknowledgement that outside influence is detrimental to that goal and efforts must be taken to preclude that from recurring.”

For Holton, A&M’s ability to refill this position down the road should McElroy ultimately not be the person for the job again anymore hinges upon A&M’s response to the situation both short-term and long-term.

“There’s a lot of want for it to go on, but when mistakes are made, for better or for worse, they have to be addressed in a transparent way and acknowledged and improvements have to be made,” Holton said. “I think that’s key in any arena. So, in this case, we’ll see how the next few weeks and even months play out.”