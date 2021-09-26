Matthew Gaines statue to be dedicated at Texas A&M on Nov. 19

Former interim A&M president John L. Junkins released a progress report in May outlining efforts made to address diversity, equity and inclusion from the university’s eight-step action plan approved by A&M’s Board of Regents in January.

In the progress report, the task force on campus historical displays recommended using the entire campus to tell university history, adding that more diverse types of art should be added since 30% of items around campus are bronze statues of historical figures.

The task force focused on three main plazas – Academic Plaza, the area between the Academic Building and Cushing Library and West Campus – to implement new historical art. Designs of the first two plazas recommended pathways and locations within Academic Plaza that could highlight various historic events. An example included the space near the Ross statue focusing on state legislation that Gaines participated in as well as growth the university saw under Sul Ross.

The Gaines Society also worked in collaboration with A&M Transportation Services and the student senate to rename bus route 36 as the “Matthew Gaines” route. The name change was approved in November 2020 and was announced in January 2021.

In February, A&M’s student senate added a question to student election ballots for Gaines Society leaders to see how many students were aware of Gaines and his contributions to A&M. Former Gaines Society President Erica Pauls told The Eagle in February that a survey released the semester before the Matthew Gaines Initiative was formed showed that only 16% of respondents were aware of him, adding the Gaines Society hoped to increase awareness about him.