Many oak trees struggling, but AgriLife experts say don’t give up just yet

Many oak trees across the state have yet to leaf out this spring, but Texas A&M experts say it is best to be patient for now since many of the oaks are recovering from February’s winter storm.

Cutting down the barren trees is not recommended at this point since there is still a chance that the trees are alive and will bloom next year, according to AgriLife Today. Trees can stand firm and remain safe for years after they die.

Trees that still have no leaves by mid-July are definitely dead, Gretchen Riley, Urban and Community Forestry Program leader at Texas A&M Forest Service, told AgriLife Today. However, those that at some point between now and then exhibit any growth — even a small, poor showing of leaves — may be fine by next year.

“The best thing to do with mature trees is nothing,” Riley said to AgriLife Today. “Trees are very sensitive to change. And many of these mature trees may be a hundred years old.

They’ve done really well without us. They’ve done their best to adapt to living around us, and most things that we would go in and do to them now are more stressful to them than helpful.”